NFL Free Agency: Chicago Bears are releasing CB Kyle Fuller

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Chicago Bears will be releasing veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller. Rapoport's sources told him the move is being made to free up cap space. The Chicago Bears are gaining $11 million in cap space by releasing Fuller.

Back in 2018, the Green Bay Packers signed the transition-tagged defensive back to a four-year, $56 million offer sheet. The Chicago Bears immediately matched the offer to keep Fuller in a Bears uniform. Three years later, Kyle Fuller is now hitting the free agent market.

The #Bears are releasing veteran CB Kyle Fuller, sources say, a cap casualty. In a tough 2021 offseason, this is Chicago’s only cut due to cap space. A former All-Pro corner now hits the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Before releasing Kyle Fuller, the Chicago Bears were roughly $14 million over the cap. Despite this move, they are still roughly $3 million over the cap. It will be interesting to see how the Bears manage their roster over the next couple of weeks. Now that the Bears have released Kyle Fuller, it makes one wonder, why are the Bears freeing up space?

NFL Free Agency: Why are the Chicago Bears looking to free up cap space quickly?

Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy

The obvious reason for the Chicago Bears freeing up cap space is to get on the positive side of the salary cap. Another reason could be to sign Allen Robinson to an extension. Kyle Fuller was most likely one of the two starters that were offered in the Russell Wilson trade.

Once the Bears missed out on Wilson, they released Fuller a day later. ESPN's Adam Schefter is still not giving up on Russell Wilson landing in Chicago before next season and the Bears could be freeing up space to make that trade happen after signing Andy Dalton.

Advertisement

NFL Free Agency: What are the Chicago Bears losing on defense without Kyle Fuller?

Free Agent CB Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears are losing a starting corner who has been selected to two NFL Pro Bowls and made one NFL All-Pro teams. Before the 2020-2021 NFL season, Kyle Fuller registered two or more interceptions in each season for the Bears. Chicago is also losing a reliable corner that has only missed two starts in a total of 96 games.

Kyle Fuller's Career Stats with the Chicago Bears

-- Total tackles: 390

-- Pass break ups: 82

-- Interceptions: 19

-- Tackles for loss: 6

-- Forced Fumbles: 4

The Green Bay Packers are the favorites to land the veteran cornerback after losing out on him back in 2018. There will be a number of teams interested in Kyle Fuller, but the Packers are the likely landing spot for the veteran.