NFL Free Agency: Does bringing back Ndamukong Suh help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chances of winning the 2021 Super Bowl?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought another piece back from their Super Bowl championship team on Wednesday. They agreed a one-year, $9 million fully-guaranteed deal with Ndamukong Suh that could rise further with incentives.

Ndamukong Suh is entering his 12th NFL season in 2021. In his last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Suh played all 32 games. Although his production isn't what it use to be, Ndamukong Suh could still be an important piece in the Buccaneers' defense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now brought back all the players, but one, who needed new deals. Leonard Fournette is still a free agent, and the Buccaneers are still on his list. After signing Ndamukong Suh, the Buccaneers have brought back all the defensive players who needed new contracts.

#Bucs offseason big board:



• Tagged Chris Godwin

• Re-signed Lavonte David

• Re-signed Shaq Barrett

• Re-signed Rob Gronkowski

• Re-signed Ryan Succop

• Re-signed Ndamukong Suh

• Extended Tom Brady

• Extended Donovan Smith

———

• Antonio Brown

• Leonard Fournette — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 24, 2021

With the Buccaneers bringing back Ndamukong Suh, let's find out if that improves their chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions next season?

NFL Free Agency: How does re-signing Ndamukong Suh help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chances of winning another Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Ndamukong Suh

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought back all the key defensive pieces that led them to their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Chiefs. Ndamukong Suh was the last piece of the puzzle, and the Buccaneers completed that on Wednesday. The big question that a lot of fans are asking, is Ndamukong Suh enough to help the Buccaneers repeat another Super Bowl triumph?

Defensively, the Buccaneers are talented enough to win the Super Bowl again next season. Offensively, though, the Buccaneers need to bring back Leonard Fournette or add another running back. If Fournette ends up signing with another team, the Buccaneers will need a running back to share snaps with Ronald Jones II.

If Fournette does end up leaving Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers will most likely add two running backs. There are two free agent running backs that could help the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions. They are Adrian Peterson and Todd Gurley, both of whom are free agents.

Bucs are re-signing Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal worth up to $10M, per @RapSheet



Suh: 86.2 career PFF Grade (19th) pic.twitter.com/ih0pDo275U — PFF (@PFF) March 24, 2021

The Buccaneers can definitely sign Adrian Peterson without any issues. Peterson wants a Super Bowl ring before he retires from the game. Tom Brady can definitely talk him into signing with Tampa Bay. Todd Gurley, meanwhile, also wants to play for a contender. And despite his injury history, the Buccaneers could get him cheap.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can also bring back Leonard Fournette. Their defense is talented enough, and Tom Brady has taken worse offensive teams to the Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a good shot in repeating as Super Bowl champions in 2021.