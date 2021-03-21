NFL Free Agency: The New York Giants land former Lions WR Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants have made a huge splash by signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. At the beginning of the offseason, New York was determined to get Daniel Jones one of the top wide receivers before the 2021 NFL seasion.

On Saturday, the Giants followed through with their word when they signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal. The contract has a max value of $76 million and $40 million guaranteed.

With the Chicago Bears franchise tagging Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay became the number one wide receiver in free agency. The big question is, why did Kenny Golladay choose the New York Giants?

NFL Free Agency: Why did Kenny Golladay decide to sign with the New York Giants?

New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay spoke with SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano, and when Vacchiano asked why he signed with the New York Giants, Kenny Golladay explained his decision.

"The pieces on offense. Those guys actually reached out to me. I like the vision Joe Judge had and Jason Garrett as far as the offense. I was all the way in." Golladay went on to say this about Daniel Jones, "First off, he is still kind of fresh in the league a little bit. I want to grow with him. I'm still growing as a player. I feel me and him can do good things."

WR Kenny Golladay on what attracted him to the Giants ...

pic.twitter.com/VrD6GiuMwK — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 20, 2021

In this interview, Kenny Golladay also mentioned that Jones reached out to him. The Giants' young quarterback told Golladay that his team is trying to do something great. Jones' argument convinced the popular free agent, so Kenny Golladay is now all in with the Giants. He's clearly willing to do whatever it takes to help the Giants win football games.

Advertisement

The New York Giants should have a solid offense in the 2021-2022 season. Adding Golladay could make the NFC East a three team race between the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Football Team. Let's take a look at the projected starters for the New York Giants in 2021.

I assumed the #Bears visit for WR Kenny Golladay was to push Allen Robinson. It wasn’t. It was real and Chicago went all in, willing to push money into future years to find space. But Golladay clicked with NYG coaches and never left town until a deal was done. https://t.co/UNfI1BbsX7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

New York Giants Projected Starters for the 2021-2022 NFL Season

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Saquon Barkley

WR: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shephard, Darius Slayton, John Ross III

TE: Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

The New York Giants also brought back a key piece on the defensive side of the football in Leonard Williams. By keeping Williams and adding both Kyle Rudolph and Kenny Golladay, the New York Giants could potentially make a run at the playoffs next season.