NFL Free Agency: QB Cam Newton addresses retirement rumors in new Instagram post

Quarterback Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots last week, shortly before the 53-man roster cuts were announced.

In the days since then, Newton has yet to sign with another team, even though there is availability and need around the NFL. On Wednesday, Cam Newton took to his Instagram account to release a video addressing his retirement concerns with an announcement.

Cam Newton teases announcement this Friday in Instagram post

Cam Newton has a big presence and fan-following on his Instagram. With over 4.8 million followers, Newton posts frequently, which includes a 'Funky Friday' post every week.

On Wednesday, he released a short video, saying that this 'Funky Friday', he'll release another video. He said that he is going to address his current situation and "get a lot of things off my chest". He also said that he isn't planning on retiring and that he has plenty of football left in him. The video ended with Friday's date: 9/10/21.

Which topics Newton will address remain to be seen this Friday. However, there are a few subjects Cam Newton may want to clear up - perhaps his release from the New England Patriots.

Newton played the 2020 NFL season in New England, with the team finishing with just a 7-9 record and missing the playoffs. The New England Patriots then re-signed Newton before drafting his eventual successor, Mac Jones.

Free-agent QB Cam Newton says on Instagram he has a lot to get off his chest in a forthcoming video Friday, but makes clear: “This is not a retirement speech, and I have a lot of football still in me.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2021

The starting job seemed to be Newton's all training camp until the announcement of his release.

A former NFL MVP, Cam Newton is 32 years old. Even though the New England Patriots parted ways with him, that doesn't mean another team cannot consider signing him, at least for the upcoming season.

But why hasn't Newton been signed yet by any other team? His NFL resume proves his abilities. If a team doesn't need a starter right away, signing Newton with the intention of him playing sooner rather than later as a depth option would be a pretty good idea.

It seems Cam Newton may not be taking his frustration out with the Patriots in the video. Doing so would likely keep Cam Newton from getting signed by another NFL team in the future, whether that happens this season or the next.

Also Read

But no matter what content Cam Newton decides to share in Friday's Instagram post, it's sure to be a guaranteed headline maker.

Edited by Bhargav