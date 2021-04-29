NFL Free Agency: Raiders sign former basketball player

It seems like the NFL is taking a chance on athletes from other sports. Recently, the Washington Football Team signed Sammis Reyes - who is originally a Chilean basketball player - as a tight end.

The Las Vegas Raiders have now made a similar move, signing TE Carson Williams to an already young tight end group on the Raiders roster.

Can Carson be a success for the Raiders?

Carson is coming out of Western Kentucky, where he played forward. He began at Northern Kentucky for his first two years as a college basketball player before transferring to Western Kentucky.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Western Kentucky basketball player Carson Williams.



The last time Williams played football? 8th grade. pic.twitter.com/W9MRKQXkZt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 26, 2021

With no prior experience in football, not even in college, the Raiders have made an interesting yet intriguing move by signing Carson. Williams is 6-foot-5, weighing in at around 240 pounds, which is perfect for any typical tight end.

Currently, standout TE Darren Waller has the starting position, and while Foster Moreau is slated as the backup, it is likely that Williams will be released and then signed to the Raiders' practice squad as a developmental TE. Considering this year's NFL Draft class is not exactly the best outside of Kyle Pitts, Williams could prove to be a worthwhile signing for the Raiders.

For now, however, fans will likely have to wait to see Williams in action. Barring any injuries on the roster, Williams sits 5th on the Raiders' depth chart, behind Derek Carrier and Nick Bowers.

It is important to note that there have been a few former basketball players who have had success at the tight end position. A few include Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham, both of whom either did not play college football at all or played just one season.

Either way, it'll be a chance for Williams to show the league that basketball players can ultimately be converted into NFL players with the right coaching. Could Williams eventually end up on a team like the New England Patriots, who have seen big success at the TE spot?