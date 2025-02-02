NFL Free Agency rumors: Broncos QB seeks possible QB replacement role with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Zach Wilson's path in Denver appears to be closing as Bo Nix solidifies his role as the Broncos' franchise quarterback. The former second-overall pick now eyes a fresh start, possibly with the Kansas City Chiefs.

CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin reported on Tuesday that Wilson could replace Carson Wentz in Kansas City's quarterback room.

"Wilson once drew lofty comparisons to Mahomes' backyard play style. The ex-Jets flop could make for an Andy Reid project," Benjamin wrote.

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Jets in the 2024 offseason but declined his $22 million player option. His limited playing time behind Nix's historic rookie season seemingly points toward a departure from Denver.

The 25-year-old quarterback's NFL numbers reflect his struggles: 6,293 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

In December, the "Monday Morning Quarterback's" Albert Breer wrote:

"Based on what's happened with Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, someone oughta roll the dice on Zach Wilson in 2025."

Can Andy Reid unlock Zach Wilson's potential in Kansas City?

NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Wilson's ex-Jets predecessors paint an encouraging picture. Sam Darnold transformed his career in Minnesota, earning Pro Bowl recognition in 2024. Geno Smith found similar success after leaving New York.

Kansas City's current backup, Carson Wentz, heads to Super Bowl LIX at 32 years old. This marks his second Super Bowl appearance, though his first with Philadelphia ended on injured reserve as Nick Foles led the Eagles to victory.

SKOR North's Phil Mackey suggested Wilson as a potential fit in Minnesota. Dolphins and Rams fans have also called for their teams to pursue the young quarterback.

The Chiefs' quarterback situation offers an opportunity. Wilson could develop behind the NFL's premier quarterback while learning from Andy Reid's offensive expertise. His $35.1 million rookie contract expires this offseason.

Wilson's connection with the team remains positive despite his challenging start in Denver. Reports indicate he built strong relationships with fellow quarterbacks and their families during his time with the Broncos.

The next few months will determine if Wilson can follow the redemption path of Darnold and Smith. Kansas City's proven system under Reid and Mahomes might offer his best shot at NFL success.

