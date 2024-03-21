NFL Free Agency Rumors: Dolphins interested in Odell Beckham Jr. as 3x Pro Bowler seeks new home

Days after the Batlimore Ravens released Odell Beckham Jr. with a post-June 1 designation, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has garnered interest from the Miami Dolphins.

On, Wednesday evening, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins "really like" Odell Beckham Jr. and have shown interest in the Super Bowl-winning WR.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a serious threat when healthy. Coming off multiple ACL injuries, the three-time Pro Bowler showed glimpses of his talents during the 2023 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens.

In the 14 games he played last season, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He had four receptions for 34 yards during the Ravens' playoff run.

In January, Baltimore Ravens and Odell Beckahm Jr. agreed on contract restructure to his one-year $18 million deal, which removed void years and allowed for a post-June 1 cut. The veteran wide receiver recently bid a classy farewell to the Ravens, expressing regret after failing to deliver a Lombardi Trophy.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Beckham is planning to visit the Dolphins on Thursday.

Dolphins have to clear up cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2024 NFL offseason as one of the few teams with the worst salary cap hits. They went to work immediately with the restructuring contracts to free up space.

The contract restructures of Jalen Ramsey, Durham Smythe, Zach Sieler and Alex Ingold and Terron Armstead and Jeff Wilson taking paycuts has helped in creating space.

On Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reported that the Dolphins created an extra $11 million in cap space for 2024 by converting Bradley Chubb's $13.75 million base salary into a signing bonus. The Dolphins will gain a further $18.5 million in cap space when they cut Xavien Howard on a post-June 1 release.

Tua Tagovailoa is due for a contract extension this offseason. Extending the quarterback to a long-term deal will give flexibility and open up more space for the team.

Tyreek Hill leads the Dolphins wide receiver group of Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma and Anthony Schwartz. Signing Odell Beckham Jr. would do wonders for the Dolphins, especially with the rivals Buffalo Bills and New York Jets getting significantly better during free agency.