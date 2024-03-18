Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a new home once again. This past Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens released the veteran wide receiver after just one season. In January, they restructured his contract to remove its void years, allowing him to be named a post-June 1 cut.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram to thank the franchise for the time they spent together, while at the same time expressing regret that he failed to win another Super Bowl:

"Swea (sic) on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine. Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall. Thank you for the Vibez!"

As a Raven, "OBJ" started six of fourteen regular-season games and caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. In the playoffs, he had only 4 receptions for 34 yards.

Could Jets take interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?

There are a handful of teams that could use Odell Beckham Jr.'s services. These include his home state Louisiana's New Orleans Saints, who desperately need a top wideout after releasing franchise receiving leader Michael Thomas. However, a new top candidate emerged on Sunday: the New York Jets.

ESPN's Rich Cimini said:

"Also keep an eye on Beckham, whom they almost signed last year."

For further context, Beckham told the Punch Line Podcast in January that he had seriously considered accepting a contract with the team during the 2023 offseason, citing a desire to return to the place where he began his NFL career (with the Giants):

"I even had the number picked out. I'm DMing the punter or whoever it was at the time, like, 'Hey let me buy that off you.' I'm setting stones like, this is where I'm going."

Last season, the Jets' highly-hyped free agent WR cast of Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb massively underperformed, combining for fewer receptions (42) and yards (468) than sophomore Garrett Wilson (95 and 1,042).

In October, a disgruntled Hardman demanded a trade and received it - he returned to the Kansas City Chiefs, for whom he would catch the game-winning touchdown in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII.