Odell Beckham Jr. landing spots: Top 5 teams that should pursue ex-Ravens' WR in free agency frenzy

The Baltimore Ravens released Odell Beckham Jr. after one season. The two-time All-Pro wideout did not live up to the $15 million contract he signed with Baltimore, finishing with 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he has no leverage to negotiate a deal that pays anywhere near his previous contract. His production is close to what he produced in 2021 before suffering an ACL tear in Super Bowl 56.

5 best fits for Odell Beckham Jr.

While he still shows occasional flashes of brilliance, it’s challenging to trust him as the top wide receiver. Therefore, he’s more suitable as the second and third option in the passing game and must be paid accordingly.

Despite his injury history and reduced numbers, some teams can still benefit from what he can offer. They are lucky if Odell Beckham Jr. can become a 1,000-yard receiver again. But based on his 2023 output, a one-year, seven-figure contract is appropriate.

#1 Indianapolis Colts

While the Colts signed Michael Pittman Jr. to a three-year, $71.5 million contract extension, they still need more passing targets to help second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Signing Odell Beckham Jr. can deepen their wide receiver rotation and help Richardson improve as a passer. Accommodating Beckham’s contract won’t be a concern because of their $31.7 million cap space.

#2 Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals traded Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons for Desmond Ridder. Likewise, they allowed Marquise Brown to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Their wide receiver depth is shallow until they select a wide receiver with the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Having Odell Beckham Jr. line up with Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze gives Kyler Murray a pair of solid wideouts.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

After releasing Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders only have five wide receivers on their roster. With $23.3 million in cap space, they can have Beckham line up with Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Those three wideouts could give Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell the confidence to throw the ball downfield.

#4 New Orleans Saints

The Saints found a way to go under the $255.4 million salary cap for 2024. However, former Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas was one of their cleanup casualties.

If they bring him aboard, it would be a fantastic homecoming for the Louisiana native and former LSU standout. More importantly, Odell Beckham Jr. can be a difference-maker for New Orleans in a wide-open NFC South.

#5 Buffalo Bills

While the Bills are $2.2 million over the cap, they need reinforcements at wide receiver after Gabriel Davis’ departure. Combining Odell Beckham Jr. with Stefon Diggs and Curtis Samuel should keep them competitive in the AFC East. The Bills showed interest in Beckham last offseason before he decided to join the Ravens. They can get him now, but for a bargain.