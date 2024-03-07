NFL Free Agency Rumors: Saquon Barkley's move to Cowboys' rivals considered a "real possibility"

Saquon Barkley could reportedly sign with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

The New York Giants decided not to franchise tag the star running back, which means he will hit free agency when the league year opens on March 13.

Heading into free agency, Barkley will be the top running back available and should have plenty of suitors interested in him. However, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the Cowboys are expected to be interested in him.

"Barkley is the perfect fit for what is asked of a dual-threat running back in head coach Mike McCarthy’s offense," Dunleavy wrote. "Sensing his mortality, owner Jerry Jones is going 'all-in' to make a deep playoff run and wouldn’t mind stealing the face of a rival franchise. Running behind this offensive line would spoil Barkley."

The Cowboys had Tony Pollard as their starting running back last season, but he is a pending free agent. So, perhaps Dallas will replace him by signing Barkley.

Along with the Cowboys, Dunleavy also indicated that the Philadelphia Eagles could be considered a dark horse to sign Saquon Barkley.

"GM Howie Roseman doesn’t make big investments in running backs, but he rents game-changers all the time," Dunleavy wrote. "If Barkley is willing to take a one-year deal, he could fix some offensive shortcomings, stick it to the Giants twice, up his future value running through big holes and play for the favorite team of his Coplay, Pa., hometown."

Barkley is projected by PFF to sign a three-year, $36 million deal in free agency when the new league year opens.

Saquon Barkley's NFL career

Saquon Barkley was drafted second overall in 2018 by the New York Giants and has spent this entire career with them.

Barkley has been a focal point of the Giants offense since he joined the league in 2018. Last season, Barkley played in 14 games and rushed for 962 yards on 247 carries while finding the endzone six times on the ground. He also added 280 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

In his entire NFL career, Barkley has 5,211 rushing yards and has found the endzone 35 times on the ground and 12 times through the air.

