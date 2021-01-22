NFL: Conference Championship Games TV schedule for January 24, 2021

By the end of this weekend, NFL fans will know which teams will play in the Super Bowl. The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games will narrow the field to two teams. The Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all chasing the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season. But for two of these teams, this quest will end on Sunday.
Two of these contenders looking to make the Super Bowl for the first time in recent memory. The Buccaneers haven't made it to the Super Bowl in 18 years. Meanwhile, the Bills haven't appeared in the biggest game of the season for nearly three decades.
The Bills are the only NFL team in this group that has never won the Super Bowl. In the 1990s, they made it to the game in four straight years, but they were unable to win any of these appearances. The Buccaneers (2002) and the Packers (2010) have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy this millennium, and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year.
The Chiefs are looking to become the eighth team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will aim to start the AFC Conference Championship Game after he suffered a head injury last week. His presence could determine the outcome of the game.
With everything on the line on Sunday, here's a look at how NFL fans can tune in and watch the 2021 NFL Conference Championship Games.
NFL NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
When: January 24, 2021
Time: 3:05 p.m. EST
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to Watch on Television: FOX, FuboTV
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sidelines.
Weather Report: According to AccuWeather, it will be a high of 32 degrees on Sunday with a real feel of 30 degrees. A snow storm on Saturday night has the potential to accumulate 3-6 inches. Snow is also expected on Sunday morning. Wind Gusts will be around 9 mph at kickoff time.
NFL AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
When: January 24, 2021
Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
How to Watch on Television: CBS, FuboTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will be reporting from the sidelines.
Weather Report: According to AccuWeather, it will be a high of 44 degrees on Sunday with a real feel of 39 degrees. Rain is expected Sunday afternoon ahead of kickoff. The wind gusts could reach up to 14 mph. Weather could be a factor in the AFC Championship Game.Published 22 Jan 2021, 11:52 IST