NFL: Conference Championship Games TV schedule for January 24, 2021

By the end of this weekend, NFL fans will know which teams will play in the Super Bowl. The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games will narrow the field to two teams. The Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all chasing the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season. But for two of these teams, this quest will end on Sunday.

Two of these contenders looking to make the Super Bowl for the first time in recent memory. The Buccaneers haven't made it to the Super Bowl in 18 years. Meanwhile, the Bills haven't appeared in the biggest game of the season for nearly three decades.

The @Buccaneers last played in the NFC Championship 18 years ago when Ronde Barber sent them to the Super Bowl. (via @nflthrowback)



📺: #TBvsGB -- Sunday 3:05pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/Ehu0ac61fg — NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2021

The Bills are the only NFL team in this group that has never won the Super Bowl. In the 1990s, they made it to the game in four straight years, but they were unable to win any of these appearances. The Buccaneers (2002) and the Packers (2010) have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy this millennium, and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year.

The Chiefs are looking to become the eighth team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will aim to start the AFC Conference Championship Game after he suffered a head injury last week. His presence could determine the outcome of the game.

With everything on the line on Sunday, here's a look at how NFL fans can tune in and watch the 2021 NFL Conference Championship Games.

NFL NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

When: January 24, 2021

Advertisement

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch on Television: FOX, FuboTV

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sidelines.

Weather Report: According to AccuWeather, it will be a high of 32 degrees on Sunday with a real feel of 30 degrees. A snow storm on Saturday night has the potential to accumulate 3-6 inches. Snow is also expected on Sunday morning. Wind Gusts will be around 9 mph at kickoff time.

NFL AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

When: January 24, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Advertisement

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on Television: CBS, FuboTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will be reporting from the sidelines.

Weather Report: According to AccuWeather, it will be a high of 44 degrees on Sunday with a real feel of 39 degrees. Rain is expected Sunday afternoon ahead of kickoff. The wind gusts could reach up to 14 mph. Weather could be a factor in the AFC Championship Game.