NFL games today: 5 best plays from Sunday football - September 12th, 2021

The new NFL season is now well and truly underway. Teams and fans were back in packed out stadiums and the games did not disappoint.

There were several close games that came down to the last couple of plays and other games that were over well before the fourth quarter started.

With so many fantastic plays to choose from after the games had been completed, let's look at the five best plays from Sunday's action.

5 best plays from Sunday football

Kyler Murray's incredible off-balance throw to find Christian Kirk for a touchdown

Murray was forced onto the back foot but that did not stop him from delivering a dime to Christian Kirk as the Cardinals took care of business against the Titans.

Kyler Murray off his back foot and still delivered a DIME 🎯

pic.twitter.com/EN2taE5s3O — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2021

Tyler Lockett incredible over the shoulder 23-yard touchdown catch

Name a better deep duo than Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett. The veterans were at it again on Sunday as Wilson launched a deep pass on a 3rd and six play to find his receiver, who had to contort his body to drag in the catch.

Dre Greenlaw's impressive run on a 39-yard INT return for a touchdown

The 49ers taught the Detroit Lions a lesson in the first half. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw just about put the game out of reach for the Lions as he picked off Jared Goff and ran 39 yards untouched into the endzone.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw picks off Jared Goff and runs it back for 6 💨



(via @NFLBrasil)

pic.twitter.com/OY6zo67Ps8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

Deandre Hopkins with the top-tap magic.....again!

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver had a solid outing in the opening game of the season. Catching six balls for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to scramble before firing a strike to Hopkins.

We are still working out how Hopkins managed to stay inbound with this incredible effort.

Ulysees Gilbert III returning a blocked punt for a nine-yard touchdown

Without question, this was the play that got the Pittsburgh Steelers back into the game against Buffalo. After a horror first half, the Steelers fought back and took a ten-point lead midway through the fourth quarter thanks to their linebacker.

Former Akron star Ulysees Gilbert III scores his first NFL touchdown #FearTheRoo https://t.co/ePuxQGhCT4 — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) September 12, 2021

On what was a truly great Sunday of NFL action, these five plays stood above the rest as we welcomed football back in 2021.

Edited by Shivam Damohe