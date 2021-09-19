NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 19th 

Sunday is FunDay, and we'll be treated to 14 of the 16 NFL games of the week today.
First of all, let's take a look at the complete Sunday NFL schedule for Week 2:
Check out where you can watch every game, plus live streaming options to watch the NFL:
NFL Week 2 Schedule - September 19, 2021
Game: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis
Game: New England Patriots at New York Jets
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
Game: Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta
Game: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely
Game: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth
Game: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez
Game: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston
Game: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Matt Millen
Game: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen
Game: Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals
TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:05 p.m. ET
Announcers: Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib
Game: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
Game: Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks
TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton
Game: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
TV Channel and Time: NBC 8:20 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth
Streaming Options for Week 2 of the NFL season
FuboTV: Seven Day Free Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access
DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games
Also Read
Hulu: Free Trial Period Available
YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available