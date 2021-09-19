NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 19th 

Sunday is FunDay, and we'll be treated to 14 of the 16 NFL games of the week today.

First of all, let's take a look at the complete Sunday NFL schedule for Week 2:

Check out where you can watch every game, plus live streaming options to watch the NFL:

NFL Week 2 Schedule - September 19, 2021

Game: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Game: New England Patriots at New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Game: Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta

Game: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Game: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Game: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez

Game: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston

Game: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Matt Millen

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen

Game: Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals

TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:05 p.m. ET

Announcers: Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib

Game: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Game: Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks

TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton

Game: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel and Time: NBC 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth

Streaming Options for Week 2 of the NFL season

FuboTV: includes access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

Hulu

YouTube TV

