NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 1 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

The NFL 2021 season kicks off with a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, after seven long months without a meaningful game.

This will be the first 18-week regular season in the history of the league. All 32 teams will now play 17 games after the schedule expansion since the new Collective Bargaining Agreement was signed in March 2020. The Buccaneers open their regular season with a home game because they are the reigning champions.

With a full slate of games commencing on Thursday, fans are scrambling for ways to watch the games. How do you watch the action live if you don't have cable or subscriptions to other streaming platforms? Here's the complete guide for just that:

Can you stream NFL Week-1 games for free on Reddit?

Not anymore, as Reddit banned the nflstreams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA streams' subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It looks like this was something done by the platform itself without a notice from the NFL.

The Reddit platform released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch Week-1 games for free in the USA?

NFL fans have the option of a seven-day free trial with FuboTV, a service that provides access to NFL Network programs, like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV also have free-trial periods. DIRECTV also provides a streaming option for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Here you can see the TV schedule for each channel for Week-1 games. Games in bold are nationally televised ones, and can be seen for free.

Full go for Week 1. @dak



📺: #Kickoff2021 -- Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8:20pm ET on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/89oFC5NYGL — NFL (@NFL) September 3, 2021

NBC:

Thursday, September 9:

Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, September 12:

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Washington Redskins vs Dallas Cowboys - NFL

CBS:

Sunday, September 12:

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m

New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans, 1 p.m

Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m

Los Angeles Chargers @ Washington Football Team, 1 p.m

Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m

FOX:

Sunday, September 12:

Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m

San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions, 1 p.m

Seattle Seahawks @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m

Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m

Denver Broncos @ New York Giants, 4:25 p.m

Run with your team, your coach, your crew, your family, your heart and with us. Together, We Run As One. 9.9.21. #WeRunAsOne #Kickoff2021 pic.twitter.com/I7jFTb3OSa — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2021

ESPN:

Monday, September 13

Baltimore Ravens @ Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 PM.

