NFL Opening Day 2021: Counting down the Last 5 Performers

NFL Opening Day 2021 is nearly upon us. The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, take on America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, in the season opener. While football will definitely be the focus, there are many other avenues of entertainment.

Ed Sheeran will be performing at this year's game, his first ever professional association with the NFL. He professes to be keen about the NFL and is a fan of the Tennessee Titans. Alongside him will be the Florida A&M Concert Choir and Marching Band, which will be picking up from where Alicia Keys leaves off in her rendition of the 'Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing'.

While the NFL Opening Day 2021 promises to bring all the extravaganza into the kickoff game, what gets us salivating in anticipation is knowing all the great shows we have had over the years. We count down all the performers beginning from 2016 and ending in 2020.

NFL Opening Day 2021: Remembering performers from 2016 to 2020

#1 - 2016

Dierks Bentley and One Republic were the main performers on the day. It received a rousing reception with 25.2 million people watching on NFL Opening day. The National Anthem was sung by Andra Day.

#2 - 2017

Miguel was supposed to perform but was replaced at the last moment after he was taken ill. Replacing him on NFL Opening Day 2017 was Guster, joined by Flo Rida. Maren Morris sang the National Anthem. Audience figures dropped from the previous year to 22.2 million.

#3 - 2018

In 2018, it was time for Shawn Mendes to shine on NFL Opening Day. Boyz II Men sang the National Anthem. Perhaps roused by their sterling rendition, the skies opened up immediately after the performance, resulting in a delay of 45 minutes before the game could kickoff. Audience figures bottomed out at 19.3 million.

#4 - 2019

In the 100th NFL season, Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody all performed on NFL Opening Day 2019. Chance the Rapper, originally slated to perform, did not. Jim Cornelison sang the National Anthem. Audience figures climbed back up to 22 million this year.

Gearing up for the 100th NFL football season. @MeekMill performs his Classic Intro Record “Dreams & Nightmares” to kick off the 2019-2020 NFL Season! #MMG #DC #ROCNATION #LLBB pic.twitter.com/CLJ56TV2Gf — Maybach Music Group (@MaybachMusic) September 6, 2019

#5 - 2020

In the first ever virtual format to NFL Opening Day, Alicia Keys sang ''Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing' and Chloe x Halle sang the National Anthem. Viewership dropped slightly compared to last year, but remained above 20 million.

Edited by Henno van Deventer