NFL GM makes feelings clear on Myles Garrett's trade value

Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

After the Browns' lack of success, Garrett announced his decision to request a trade from the team on Monday morning stating that he wants to chase a Super Bowl title, rather than make it to Canton from Cleveland.

It's been quite some time since a name as big as Garrett's has requested a trade. With Garrett potentially getting traded this off-season, NFL reporter Diana Russini said that a GM laid out what they think the proper compensation would be for Garrett.

Russini Tweeted:

"Probably a 1+. Can't wait for the "IT will be 3 1s" crowd. Not happening. 1 and a 2. 1 and 2 3s. Throw a player in there."

So according to the anonymous GM, the Browns won't get three-plus first-round picks but should get at least two first-round picks.

Garrett is coming off of a season where he recorded 14 sacks and registered 10+ sacks for a seventh straight season. He's one of the most disruptive defensive players in the NFL today.

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said last week they want Myles Garrett to retire with the team

Myles Garrett during Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Just last week, Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry met with a group of reporters at the Senior Bowl last week and discussed the team's big plans for Myles Garrett.

Berry said he anticipated Garrett retiring with the team, and having a career that results in him ending up in the Hall of Fame one day.

Berry said:

"We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future. We're looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my (early January) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over."

"I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here."

Berry was then asked by a reporter if he were offered two-plus first-round picks for Garrett would he say no? "Correct. You can put that on the record," Garrett said.

If Garrett threatens to sit out or not play for the Browns this season if he isn't traded, it may force Berry to explore a trade even if he doesn't want to.

Myles Garrett's situation with the Browns is one to monitor, and it wouldn't be a surprise moving forward if he is traded.

