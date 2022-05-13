"You want to be liked by people" - NFL Hall of Famer believes Tom Brady's hero persona will crash his TV career

Tom Brady will start his 23rd year in the NFL when the 2022 season starts this fall. He will move to the broadcasting booth as an NFL analyst once his playing career is done.

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner gave his opinion to the San Diego Tribune. He said that one of the hardest things for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is to maintain your popularity while criticizing a team's favorite players.

“One of the hardest things is, when you’re a guy like Tom Brady that everybody likes and you want to be liked by people, and you have to figure out how to truly analyze and be critical of what’s going on but not be critical of people."

Fellow Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN analyst Steve Young also shared his thoughts. For him, the difficulty will be in the transition from active involvement to observation of the game. He said:

“The biggest issue Tom will have is that his communication and who he’s speaking to has to change. It’s no longer a way of gathering his teammates, which has been a huge part of his success."

He went on to say:

"Now you’re on TV and you don’t have that same paradigm. And that’s a real shift. If he goes into the job with that same mentality of talking to his teammates, it won’t work. But I know that he’ll have thought that through.”

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a 10-year, $375 million-dollar contract with Fox Sports to be their lead analyst after his career is over.

Tom Brady and the upcoming 2022 Season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The legendary quarterback will enter his third season with the Buccaneers and is going to make more history. He’ll be the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game as he’ll turn 45 on August 3rd.

The 15-time Pro Bowler will also be looking for another Lombardi Trophy as he has an unprecedented seven of them to his name. Brady and the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl back in the 2020 season over the Kansas City Chiefs.

We’ll see how the 2022 season plays out and if this season is the end of the Brady era.

