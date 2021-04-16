NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre expresses his feelings about politics in professional sports

Brett Favre went on The Andrew Klavan Show to express his thoughts and feelings on politics entering the professional sports world. Favre played 20 years in the NFL, with the majority of his career being with the Green Bay Packers. Brett Favre made his comments about politics in sports after the MLB moved their All-Star game from Atlanta, Georgia to Denver, Colorado.

The move for the MLB All-Star game came after the state of Georgia passed new voting laws. Let's take a look at what Brett Favre had to say about politics in professional sports and what others are saying about his comments on the situation.

Brett Favre's comments about politics in professional sports and the reactions to his comments

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

While on The Andrew Klavan Show, Brett Favre had this to say about politics being mixed into professional sports.

"I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what's going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way."

"I can't tell you how many people have said to me, I don't watch anymore it's not about the game anymore, and I tend to agree."

Brett Favre got on the topic of NFL players kneeling for the national anthem and said that it causes more turmoil than good. Favre also went on to say this about NFL players kneeling.

"It's really a shame that we've come to this. Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically because Blacks, Whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It's too bad."

After the story went public, a number of individuals took to social media to make comments about Brett Favre. Some of the comments are harsh, but that's what social media has done to the professional sports world. Farve thinks that politics is ruining professional sports but in reality social media is ruining professional sports.

Pro Football Talk posted on their Twitter account that "Brett Favre doesn't want his sport with a side of politics, unless of course that side of politics meshes with his side of politics." Take a look at what others are saying about Brett Favre on Twitter.

So basically Brett Favre doesn't get why Colin Kaepernick took a knee because Brett Favre is a privileged rich white dude who plays golf with the Former Guy. Got it. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 15, 2021

Look, if anyone knows anything about unwanted and unsolicited messages it’s Brett Favre https://t.co/ralfAZ02YZ — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) April 15, 2021

For those who need to hear this:



Brett Favre is going to be a footnote in football history, relevant only to fans of the game.



He contributed NOTHING to football that it didn’t already have.



Colin Kaepernick is going to be at least two chapters in every high school history or — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) April 15, 2021

#BrettFavre says kneeling for the National Anthem caused more controversy? If he thinks the knee #Kaepernick took is worse than the one #GeorgeFloyd took! Maybe he should put one of those #CopperFits around his heart! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) April 15, 2021