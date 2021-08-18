NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens believes he can tear up the league even today

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens believes he still has what it takes to play in the NFL.

The 47-year-old, known for his outlandish remarks and behavior, appeared on the NFL Network's “Good Morning Football Show” earlier today. “T.O.” was asked if he thought he could still play in the NFL today.

"No doubt, There's only one me. I can do what people never expect. I can still play. Who's to say what I can & can't do. You can't speak for me on how my body feels. If anybody can do it, I can do it,” Owens said.

Owens has not played a regular season game since 2011

The last time Terrell Owens took the field in a regular-season NFL game was way back in January 2011 for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens did appear in the 2014 NFL preseason with the Seattle Seahawks before being cut just before the regular season.

At 34, Tim Tebow recently failed in his NFL comeback with the Jacksonville Jaguars after more than six years away from the game, but T.O. is confident he can still mix it up with the best. He recently went on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast, where he also talked about rejoining the league.

"Just an opportunity to show that, number one, I'm in condition, I'm capable of playing — I've said it all along," Owens said. "I haven't actively sought out to play, but an interesting situation came up some months ago with the owner of a team, and I'm not going to disclose anything but he looked at me and just saw... what kind of shape I was in. He goes, 'Man, you look like you can still play,' and I'm like, yes, I've always said I can still play."

Owens has kept himself in amazing shape, but at 47, an NFL comeback seems unthinkable even for a super athlete like T.O. For context, the GOAT Jerry Rice played in the NFL until he was 42.

Terrell Owens had a glittering NFL career

Terrell Owens played 15 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 89th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Owens went on to become a five-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. He led the league three times in receiving touchdowns and made the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade team.

T.O. played for the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals during his NFL career. He holds the NFL record for the only player in history to score a TD against all 32 NFL teams.

