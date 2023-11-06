Roger Goodell is well-known for asserting his authority when it comes to players' actions - save for the time when he initially largely let Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice off the hook for hitting his fiancee. He has proposed crackdowns on touchdown celebrations and hits on offensive players and harshly punished players getting caught gambling, doing illegal substances and committing crimes.

On Sunday, Spotrac revealed that in 2023 so far, the NFL had issued $13,743,846 in fines under his watch. This led fans to protest:

NFL Week 8 fines report

Week 9 is still ongoing, but in Week 8, the league issued 31 fines totaling $439,105.

The New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans led all teams with three each, with two on respective defenders Quincy Williams, Damontae Kazee and Harold Landry. The Miami Dolphins' DeShon Elliott also had a double fine.

While most of the fines were directed at defensive players, a few offensive players were also hit:

Baltimore Ravens FB Patrick Ricard, unnecessary roughness - $21,694

Chicago Bears RB D'Onta Foreman, unnecessary roughness - $43,709

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, unnecessary roughness - $6,561

Philadelphia Eagles RB D'Andre Swift, unnecessary roughness - $9,857

Tennessee Titans OT Chris Hubbard, unnecessary roughness - $7,306

Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas, crackback (a type of illegal block) - $10,927

Roger Goodell confirms 2024 International Series games in either Spain or Brazil

Despite the criticism regarding his issuance of fines, Roger Goodell is confident about his next move.

Speaking to the media in Frankfurt, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the long-time NFL commissioner revealed that Spain and Brazil were the likeliest candidates to host a game for the first time. He said:

"We want to grow to become a real global sport, so you have to play in more markets, clearly. We're looking primarily at Spain and Brazil.

"We are definitely going to play in a new market next year but we're still debating between the two."

Among the more knowledgeable gridiron football fandom, Spain is where Michael Sam, the NFL's first openly gay draftee, currently coaches and plays. Brazil, meanwhile, is the birthplace of Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos.