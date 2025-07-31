  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL HOF'er Troy Aikman pens heartfelt note for daughter Ally's 23rd birthday

NFL HOF'er Troy Aikman pens heartfelt note for daughter Ally's 23rd birthday

By Arnold
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:12 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL HOF'er Troy Aikman pens heartfelt note for daughter Ally's 23rd birthday (image credit: IMAGN)

NFL legend Troy Aikman penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for his younger daughter, Alexa, who turned 23 on Wednesday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback shared a picture with Alexa, also known as Ally, with the father and daughter duo dressed in white.

Ad
“Happy 23rd birthday to my baby girl,” Aikman wrote. “An amazing young woman — kind, smart, funny, strong, and beautiful. Love being your dad and watching you chase down life with so much heart. Proud is an understatement. I love you, Ally.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aikman shares two daughters, Alexa and Jordan, with his first ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey. Aikman and Worthy, who was a publicist for the Dallas Cowboys, were married for 10 years until they divorced in 2011.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In 2017, Aikman married Catherine "Capa" Mooty, who had two sons from her previous relationship. The couple divorced in 2023.

Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls during his time as Dallas Cowboys' QB

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman - Source: Getty
Former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys took Troy Aikman at No. 1 in 1989. The quarterback spent his entire 12-year pro career with them and became a legend of the sport.

Ad

Aikman helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls and also earned six Pro Bowl selections in his career.

Aikman recorded 32,942 passing yards, 165 touchdowns, 141 interceptions and nine rushing TDs in 165 regular-season games. He also posted 3,849 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and one rushing TD in 16 playoff games.

Aikman retired from the NFL in 2001, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Since retiring, he has ventured into broadcasting, serving as the color commentator of "NFL on FOX" from 2001 to 2021. Aikman joined ESPN in 2022 and works on commentary for "Monday Night Football" games, partnering Joe Buck.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications