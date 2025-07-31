NFL HOF'er Troy Aikman pens heartfelt note for daughter Ally's 23rd birthday

NFL legend Troy Aikman penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for his younger daughter, Alexa, who turned 23 on Wednesday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback shared a picture with Alexa, also known as Ally, with the father and daughter duo dressed in white.“Happy 23rd birthday to my baby girl,” Aikman wrote. “An amazing young woman — kind, smart, funny, strong, and beautiful. Love being your dad and watching you chase down life with so much heart. Proud is an understatement. I love you, Ally.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAikman shares two daughters, Alexa and Jordan, with his first ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey. Aikman and Worthy, who was a publicist for the Dallas Cowboys, were married for 10 years until they divorced in 2011.In 2017, Aikman married Catherine &quot;Capa&quot; Mooty, who had two sons from her previous relationship. The couple divorced in 2023.Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls during his time as Dallas Cowboys' QBFormer Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman - Source: GettyThe Dallas Cowboys took Troy Aikman at No. 1 in 1989. The quarterback spent his entire 12-year pro career with them and became a legend of the sport.Aikman helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls and also earned six Pro Bowl selections in his career.Aikman recorded 32,942 passing yards, 165 touchdowns, 141 interceptions and nine rushing TDs in 165 regular-season games. He also posted 3,849 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and one rushing TD in 16 playoff games.Aikman retired from the NFL in 2001, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.Since retiring, he has ventured into broadcasting, serving as the color commentator of &quot;NFL on FOX&quot; from 2001 to 2021. Aikman joined ESPN in 2022 and works on commentary for &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; games, partnering Joe Buck.