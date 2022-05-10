"It's bound to crack" - NFL HoFer Warren Sapp warns football is going to disappear unless it is made safer

Warren Sapp played a brutal sport for 13 years, and he has seen firsthand the effects it can have on one's body and mind. He recently joined The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder to talk about the early symptoms of CTE and how he manages each day.

On this episode of the podcast, which was wide-ranging and emotional, Sapp talked about dealing with memory loss, other side effects of playing football, and the fears that lie in the years ahead. The crew discussed Junior Seau, and Sapp ultimately claimed the following in regard to player safety:

"...if we don't make this game better, then it's bound to be crack, man." - Warren Sapp

Included in the Seau discussion, Sapp reflected on several other athletes he knows and how they chose to think about the consequences of the game and how they are still dealing with them today.

The Hall of Famer addressed the incident that got him fired from NFL Network and the advice he would give to today's younger players. The guys from Pivot also asked Sapp about his opinion on today's star defensive lineman, Aaron Donald. It is well worth an hour of your time to listen to the insight of one of the greats.

Warren Sapp's legendary NFL Career

Warren Sapp has been out of the league for nearly 15 years, so those not up on their history may have forgotten how dominant he was for much of his career. Sapp was Defensive Player of the Year in 1999 and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He was a six-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler,

Sapp came into the league in 1995 when he was drafted 12th overall by Tampa Bay. In what had to be one of the best first rounds on one side of the ball of all time, the Bucs also drafted Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks at 28th overall.

Two Hall of Famers in one round is pretty special. These two would be the anchors, along with John Lynch and Ronde Barber, who ultimately led the Bucs to their first-ever Super Bowl win.

More and more players are starting to take the side effects of football very seriously. The NFL must begin to consider the long-term health of these athletes with much more scrutiny if it wants to continue to attract the best athletes.

