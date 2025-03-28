NFL icon Barry Sanders shares candid take on Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley was the driving force behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl triumph in February. The running back had the best year of his career, recording over 2,000 yards in the 2024 season, becoming only the ninth player in the NFL to achieve the feat.

Even NFL legend and former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders has become a huge fan of Barkley. In an interview with RG that was released on Thursday, the two-time Offensive Player of the Year waxed lyrical on the former New York Giants star, who joined the Eagles in 2024.

“Oh yeah, they’ve been devalued,” Sanders said about the role of the running backs in the big league. “Obviously Saquon is a perfect example of that mentality with what he went through in New York and just the conversation around running backs over the last handful of years.”

“What Saquon did, I think he really restored a lot of faith in what the running back position can do. He’s a unique individual in that his skill set, the way he plays the game, the situation he’s in, the great team that he’s surrounded by — all those things matter and help with what he’s doing. But he’s certainly a generational type of talent."

Sanders played 10 seasons with the Lions from 1989 to 1998. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each year with the franchise, and was named MVP for the 1997 season.

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. He recorded 15,269 rushing yards and 99 touchdowns, while also adding 2,921 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 352 receptions.

Saquon Barkley receives two-year contract extension from Eagles after iconic 2024 season

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty

The Eagles agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million extension with Saquon Barkley earlier this month. It was the running back's reward for posting 2,283 yards from scrimmage with 15 total touchdowns (13 rushing TDs + 2 receiving TDs) in the regular season.

In the playoffs, Barkley recorded 765 yards from scrimmage and five rushing touchdowns, helping the Eagles go all the way to win the Super Bowl.

Barkley had previously signed a three-year $37.75 million deal with Philly in March 2024.

