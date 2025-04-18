NFL icon Shannon Sharpe reportedly set to sign $100,000,000 contract with Colin Cowherd’s Volume deal nearing its end

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Sharpe is reportedly on the brink of signing a major new contract media deal.

In an article to Front Office Sports, NFL analysts Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy outlined how Sharpe's media deal with Colin Cowherd’s The Volume podcast network is reaching it's end.

As a result, it appears as though a new deal could be in the range of approximately $100 million.

Glasspiegel took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the major news.

"Glass break with @MMcCarthyREV: Shannon Sharpe is poised to join the $100 million club as his Shay Shay Media deal is up. Details at @fos." the post was captioned.

Since retiring from the National Football League, Sharpe has brilliantly transitioned into the media and entertainment world of sports. He regularly appears on ESPN and provides insightful commentary on a variety of different sports including the NBA and the NFL.

In addition, he has a podcast which is consistently recording very high viewership numbers on numerous social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and X.

Due to this success and the fan interest in his words, it now appears as though Sharpe will be making a large sum of money in his next contract.

Shannon Sharpe NFL career

Sharpe is a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in National Football League history. Sharpe represented the Denver Broncos as well as the Baltimore Ravens during his career.

He finished with 815 receptions for 10,060 receiving yards and 62 receiving touchdowns in his amazing career. He is also a three time Super Bowl champion, a four time First-team All-Pro, an eight time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

Although his career is now over, Sharpe remains one of the most interesting and exciting sports personalities around the world of professional sports. His humor, knowledge of all sports, and passion for the game of football and basketball have made him one of the best in the entire sports media industry.

Now set to sign a major new contract, Sharpe will now be paid like one of the best in the industry as well.

