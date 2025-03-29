NFL icon Shannon Sharpe shoots his shot for 'Black Panther 3' and the director Ryan Coogler is on board

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe shared his desire to be part of "Black Panther 3" in an exclusive interview with the movie's director, Ryan Coogler. On Friday's episode of the "Nightcap" podcast, Sharpe and his co-host, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, were joined by the renowned movie director, and they had a fun-filled discussion about "Black Panther 3."

During the conversation, Sharpe expressed his desire to be part of the movie. He said (19:40):

"I want to throw my hat in for T'Challa (Black Panther), you know I want to throw my hat in..."

In response, Coogler said:

"Aye, get in there unc."

While Sharpe continued:

"Hey. even if I just get a ... I could be M'Baku's brother. Just put your boy in there, I got it, I'm coming with it, Ryan, I'm coming with it."

The director agreed with Sharpe, saying:

"I'm with it man, y'all got such great chemistry, man."

Shannon Sharpe has been in sportscasting and podcasting for a long time, and joining the cast would be an amazing step for him. Interestingly, NFL star Lamar Jackson made his acting debut with "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in Season 4.

The NFL star player shared the news about his acting debut on his Instagram handle on March 21, with the caption that read:

"I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan.' My character, E-Tone is a deadly, dangerous character - you don’t want to get on his bad side!”

While whether or not Shannon Sharpe will be featured in the movie remains to be seen, fans can see him on his podcasts "Club Shay Shay" and "Nightcap."

Shannon Sharpe echoes Ryan Coogler's plans to work with Denzel Washington

On Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" podcast, Ryan Coogler also opened up about his intention to work with two-time Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington in "Black Panther 3." He reflected on the desire, saying (via Variety):

"I’ve been dying to work with Denzel. I’m hoping we can make that happen. I’ve got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen."

Sharpe shared Ryan Coogler's comment about working with Washington on his Instagram handle. He reshared a post by Complex that had the quote Coogler made about working with Washington on his podcast.

Still from Shannon Sharpe's Instagram story/@shannonsharpe84

Sharpe keeps his fans updated about his day-to-day life and other professional work by actively posting on his Instagram handle. He boasts around 3.3 million followers on the platform.

