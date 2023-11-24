NFL inactives today: Why is Allen Lazard out for Dolphins-Jets on Black Friday?

The NFL is entering a new era tonight, as the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will go head-to-head in the league's first-ever Black Friday game. Amazon Prime is reportedly paying the NFL $100 million to broadcast the event.

Black Friday games are set to become a regular fixture in the NFL's yearly calendar. The Jets and Dolphins will be without some players for their game on Friday. Here's the full list of inactives for the Black Friday game between the Dolphins and Jets.

NFL Inactives tonight for Dolphins vs. Jets Black Friday game

New York Jets

Allen Lazard, WR

Mekhi Becton, OL

Austin Deculus, OL

Sam Equavden, LB

Carl Lawson, DL

Michael Carter II, CB

Zach Wilson, QB (Emergency)

Jets WR Allen Lazard

The Jets have announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard will be inactive for the team's Black Friday game against the Dolphins. The 2023 offseason acquisition was not on the team's injury report throughout the week. Evidence suggests that the team has decided to bench the wide receiver.

Lazard, who followed Aaron Rodgers in leaving the Green Bay Packers to join the Jets, has had a rough campaign. The veteran has 20 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown in an underwhelming campaign. Lazard has been uncharacteristically sloppy, dropping seven passes this season. That likely played a role in the Jets' decision to leave him out of the active roster for their Black Friday game.

Benching Lazard is the second big decision the Jets have made this week. The team benched Zach Wilson and relegated him to third string. Veteran Tim Doyle will be the team's starting quarterback. Wilson has been named the team's emergency quarterback.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane

Robbie Chosen, WR

De'Von Achane, RB

Eli Apple, CB

Robert Jones, OL

Chase Claypool, WR

Skylar Thompson, QB (Emergency)

The Dolphins will yet again be without breakout star De'Von Achane. The running back, who racked up 455 rushing yards and five touchdowns in three games, made his first appearance since October 8th in the Dolphins' win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. However, his return lasted only one carry and he's out again.