NFL injury report Week 5: List of players who are unlikely to feature in the games

Another NFL Sunday is right in the corner, and the race for playoff spots is starting to get warmer.

This weekend, NFL fans will be treated to an entire day of football, as the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons will play in London for the first international game since 2019, meaning the first game of the day will start at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The player's designation of practice status refers to Thursday (October 7.

FP : Full participant

: Limited participant DNP: Did not practice

Check out the injury report for the NFL Week 5 games:

NFL Injury Report - Week 5

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jets:

S Adrian Colbert, concussion, DNP

TE Tyler Kroft, back, DNP

S Marcus Maye, ankle, DNP

WR Jeff Smith, concussion, DNP

DL Nathan Shephard, knee, LP

Falcons:

WR Calvin Ridley, personal matter, OUT for the game

WR Russell Gage, ankle, OUT for the game

DT Marlon Davidson, ankle, OUT for the game

S Erik Harris, calf, DNP

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins

Buccaneers:

CB Carlton Davis, quadriceps, DNP

TE Rob Gronkowski, ribs, DNP

DL Patrick O'Connor, calf, DNP

S Antoine Winfield, concussion, DNP

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, shoulder, LP

Dolphins:

CB Xavien Howard, shoulder, LP

CB Byron Jones, quadriceps, LP

WR DeVante Parker, shoulder, LP

NFL: Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints

Washington:

WR Dyami Brown, knee, DNP

WR Curtis Samuel, groin, DNP

G Brandon Scherff, knee, DNP

WR Cam Sims, hamstring, DNP

DT Jonathan Allen, knee, LP

Saints:

C Erik McCoy, calf, DNP

T Terron Armstead, elbow, DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand, FP

S J.T. Gray, back, LP

NFL: Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Panthers:

C Matt Paradis, illness, DNP

T Cameron Erving, neck, DNP

LB Shaq Thompson, foot, DNP

Eagles:

T Lane Johnson, personal matter, DNP

S Darius Slay, personal matter, DNP

T Jordan Mailata, knee, LP

NFL: Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

Texans:

WR Chris Conley, personal matter, DNP

QB Deshaun Watson, non-injury related, DNP

WR Brandin Cooks, personal matter, FP

RB Rex Burkhead, hip, DNP

T Marcus Cannon, back, DNP

C Justin Britt, knee, LP

Patriots:

CB Shaun Wade, concussion, DNP

G Shaq Mason, abdomen, DNP

LB Kyle Van Noy, groin, DNP

T Trent Brown, calf, DNP

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers

Bengals:

CB Chidobe Awuzie, groin, LP

C Trey Hopkins, knee, DNP

RB Joe Mixon, ankle, DNP

G Xavier Su'A Filo, knee, DNP

CB Trae Waynes, hamstring, LP

Packers:

CB Jaire Alexander, shoulder, DNP

G Elgton Jenkins, ankle, LP

T Dennis Kelly, illness, DNP

C Josh Myers, finger, DNP

LB Chauncey Rivers, knee, DNP

RB Aaron Jones, ankle, LP

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jaguars:

DL Roy-Robertson Harris, ankle, DNP

CB Tyson Campbell, toe, LP

RB Carlos Hyde, shoulder, FP

Titans:

OL Aaron Brewer, knee, DNP

LB Jayon Brown, knee, DNP

TE Tommy Hudson, ankle, DNP

WR Julio Jones, hamstring, DNP

P Brett Kern, groin, DNP

T Taylor Lewan, toe, DNP

WR Racey McMath, quad, DNP

C Ben Jones, neck, LP

DL Denico Autry, hip, DNP

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

Steelers:

QB Ben Roethlisberger, pectoral, FP

CB Cam Sutton, groin, DNP

DT Carlos Davis, knee, DNP

WR Chase Claypool, hamstring, LP

OL Rashaad Coward, ankle, DNP

WR James Washington, groin, LP

Broncos:

QB Teddy Bridgewater, concussion, LP

RB Melvin Gordon III, leg, LP

WR Diontae Spencer, chest, LP

CB Pat Surtain II, chest, LP

ILB Baron Browning, back, LP

G Graham Glasgow, knee, LP

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, hamstring, DNP

G Dalton Risner, ankle, LP

NFL: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Vikings:

RB Dalvin Cook, ankle, DNP

DL Michael Pierce, elbow, DNP

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, toe, DNP

Lions:

OT Penei Sewell, ankle, DNP

TE T.J. Hockenson, knee, LP

RB D'Andre Swift, groin, LP

RB Jamaal Williams, hip, LP

DL Michael Brockers, shoulder, LP

DE Trey Flowers, knee, LP

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns

Chargers:

RB Justin Jackson, groin, DNP

S Derwin James, toe, FP

CB Chris Harris, shoulder, FP

Browns:

DE Jadeveon Clowney, elbow, DNP

T Chris Hubbard, triceps, DNP

CB Greg Newsome, calf, DNP

TE David Njoku, knee, DNP

C JC Tretter, knee, DNP

T Jedrick Wills, ankle, DNP

CB Denzel Ward, neck, LP

T Jack Conklin, knee, LP

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Raiders:

CB Damon Arnette, groin, DNP

RB Peyton Barber, toe, DNP

TE Derek Carrier, pectoral, DNP

CB Trayvon Mullen, toe, DNP

Bears:

DT Akiem Hicks, groing, DNP

TE J.P. Holtz, quad, DNP

DE Khalil Mack, ribs, DNP

RB David Montgomery, knee, DNP

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, DNP

𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮🔮 @FieldsToMooney Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn have easily been one of the best edge rushing duos so far this year-Combined 8.5 Sacks

NFL: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals:

RB Chase Edmonds, shoulder, DNP

CB Byron Murphy, ribs, DNP

G Justin Murray, back, DNP

49ers:

TE George Kittle, calf, DNP

DE Samson Ebukam, hamstring, DNP

DT D.J. Jones, knee, DNP

K'Waun Williams, DNP

NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Cowboys:

DE Dorance Armstrong, ankle, DNP

WR Amari Cooper, hamstring, LP

RB Ezekiel Elliott, knee, LP

S Donovan Wilson, groin, DNP

Giants:

OL Ben Bredeson, hand, LP

S Jabrill Peppers, hamstring, DNP

WR Sterling Shepard, hamstring, DNP

WR Darius Slayton, hamstring, DNP

OL Andrew Thomas, foot, LP

DE Leonard Williams, knee, LP

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Chiefs:

DE Chris Jones, wrist, DNP

Bills:

RB Taiwan Jones, hamstring, DNP

LB Matt Milano, hamstring, DNP

S Jordan Poyer, ankle, LP

DE AJ Epenesa, foot, LP

NFL: Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Ravens:

T Ronnie Stanley, ankle, DNP

S Geno Stone, thigh, DNP

T Alejandro Villanueva, knee, DNP

S DeShon Elliott, LP

Colts:

RB Nyheim Hines, shoulder, DNP

LB Darius Leonard, ankle, DNP

DE Kwity Paye, hamstring, DNP

T Braden Smith, foot, DNP

