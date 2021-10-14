Will Damien Harris play in Week 6 against the Cowboys?

Damien Harris and the Patriots are coming off a hard-fought win over the Houston Texans, but it's not like they won the Super Bowl.

The games keep coming as they will now face the red-hot Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately for the Patriots, their starting running back didn't escape the contest without a nick.

Will Damien Harris play in Week 6 against America's Team?

What is the latest injury update on Damien Harris?

The Patriots were subjected to a bruising affair in Sunday's win against the Texans. Damien Harris may have had it the roughest as he first injured his chest before returning to the game, and then suffered a rib injury that kept him on the sideline for good. A few days later, how is the running back holding up?

Harris seems to have avoided the worst and is considered day-to-day, according to Pro Football Talk. The Patriots won't have a solid answer on Harris until gametime, in all likelihood. Head coach Bill Belichick is notorious for milking injuries on the injury report for as long as possible.

In Belichick's mind, by listing the running back as questionable, it gives his opponents hope that they won't have to face the Patriots at peak strength. At the same time, it forces opponents to split their gameplans between him and his backup.

The team has to be prepared to use plans, which gives plenty of room for mistakes. Essentially, Belichick forces opponents to pick their poison before the game even starts. For Belichick, the game starts days or weeks before the two teams play.

That said, if Damien Harris is unable to play on Sunday, the team will likely feature a mix of Brandon Bolden and Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson is the most interesting back of the two, based on the flashes he showed in the preseason. If Harris doesn't play on Sunday, Stevenson may catch the Cowboys by surprise.

For the Patriots to win, they will need to catch the Cowboys off-guard somewhere. Stevenson may be the player to provide the spark the Patriots need. That is, if Damien Harris succumbs to injuries. Even if he doesn't play this week, expect Harris to be 100 percent by Week 7.

