On Thursday, NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala challenged reports suggesting a rift between Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The controversy originated from a report by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac on Tuesday. Dulac claimed Smith was unhappy with Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage during the 2024 season.

Kinkhabwala appeared on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday to address the allegations.

"Journalism is about getting both sides of the story," Kinkhabwala said. "And this is very clearly coming from one side."

"I'll say this straight up, Russell Wilson is a very, very nice human being," she explained. "None of this is meant to be malicious in any way. But, he's currently looking for another contract."

Her observation suggests Wilson's camp might be strategically leaking information. The goal was to create a narrative that explains the Steelers' late-season collapse and potentially generate market interest.

Russell Wilson's alleged desperate play

Russell Wilson's 2024 season was not impressive. He missed the first six weeks due to a calf injury. Backup Justin Fields helped the team to a 4-2 record during Wilson's absence.

Wilson eventually took over, guiding the Steelers to a 10-3 record. However, the team then endured a five-game losing streak. This collapse culminated in a wild-card playoff defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala referenced a specific example from the Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson attempted to change a play without properly communicating with the offensive line. This resulted in a failed play and ball turnover. She described the leaked stories as a "desperate ploy to explain why the season ended the way that it did."

"In talking to coaches and general managers around the league, there's just not a market for his services right now," Kinkhabwala said.

Other NFL insiders support this perspective. The Athletic's Mike DeFabo and Fox Sports' Jay Glazer suggest Fields is now in "pole position" to become the Steelers' starting quarterback.

Wilson's options appear limited. At 36, he faces a challenging free agency market. The Las Vegas Raiders represent his most potential landing spot, where he might reunite with former coach Pete Carroll.

The Steelers must now decide between Wilson and Fields. Wilson's attempt to control the narrative might have inadvertently pushed the team toward a younger quarterback option.

