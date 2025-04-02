NFL insider addresses whether Jaxson Dart could be in play for a Bo Nix draft moment

Jaxson Dart and Bo Nix could have a game before the end of the 2025 season. However, the Broncos quarterback wasn't expected to even start in 2024. With Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward soaking up the conversation at the top of the draft board, many assumed that Jaxson Dart wasn't going to be in the talks.

Speaking on a Wednesday edition of "Get Up," NFL insider Peter Schrager addressed whether Dart had any inkling of a chance to be drafted near the top spots in the draft, like how Bo Nix's selection shocked fans.

"Sean Payton fell in love with Bo Nix. He was hell bet on getting him. ... I don't have teams telling me, 'we love Shedeur Sanders,' or 'we love Jaxson Dart' ... No one's doing flips over Jackson Dart right now. So, I can't say he's going to go three to the Giants or six to the Raiders. I just don't have that Intel. I don't think it's the same class as last year," Schrager said.

Nix was drafted 12th overall and was the last quarterback picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Of course, as a quarterback who made the playoffs in his rookie season, getting selected as the last quarterback in the first round doesn't have the same connotation as some argue it had with Mac Jones and Kenny Pickett (the first, last, and only 2022 first-round pick).

Exploring how Jaxson Dart could be drafted earlier than expected

Jaxson Dart at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Portraits - Source: Getty

Most mock drafts have Jaxson Dart getting drafted in the 20s. A common mock placement has Dart joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on the 21st. However, one of the big dominoes falling a certain way could get Dart further up the board.

If Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward get drafted first and second overall, Dart becomes the biggest name out of the quarterbacks.

As such, quarterback-needy teams like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and even potentially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings (who still have just one quarterback on the roster) all serve as teams that could trade up or down. If the Raiders or Giants trade down, they might be able to get Dart in the teens.

However, if the Steelers or Vikings could trade up a few spots to draft the quarterback in the teens, there could be extra pressure to get Dart in the teens than to let him fall into the 20s.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," and H/T Sportskeeda.

