“It’s totally erroneous” - NFL insider refutes report Baker Mayfield turned down $30 million annually 

Reports of quarterback Baker Mayfield rejecting a yearly $30 million salary were debunked by Cleveland Browns NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot. Cabot took to Twitter to state that Mayfield turned down $30 million a year before last year:

"It's '100% false' that Baker Mayfield turned down $30 million a year before '21 from the #Browns; nothing imminent on the trade front: #Browns Insider"

The fact is that the Browns and the quarterback's agent, Tom Mills, never got into significant substantial discussions for the 26-year-old after Cleveland used his fifth-year option in April 2021 worth $18.86 million.

The goal was to likely begin having conversations about a contract extension in seriousness near the trade deadline, but the quarterback was in the middle of the worst season of his NFL career up to that point. This is primarily due to the torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder and the restrictive sling.

In a Week 2 home game, he suffered the injury versus the Houston Texans in the 2021 season.

The quarterback continued to play through the injury. Ultimately, he missed Cleveland's final game of the 2021season as he opted to have surgery on that torn labrum in his left shoulder.

If all had gone as planned and the former Oklahoma Sooners signal-caller improved upon his excellent finish to the 2020 season, the organization would've been ready to give him his fair market value, which would've been over $30 million annually.

Now, it looks as if the Browns are trying to move him to turn the chapter on his time with the team and bring in the Deshaun Watson era.

Cleveland traded for Watson this offseason to be the successor to the former number one overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Will Cleveland trade or cut Baker Mayfield?

Nothing is immediate on the trade front concerning Mayfield. A possible issue is that Cleveland doesn't want to pay any of his $18.86 million completely guaranteed salary.

If general manager Andrew Berry and the front office don't budge on that, it could not be easy to trade him.

Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod ESPN's Get Up discussing the best fit for Baker Mayfield:



- Tim Hasselbeck says he'll likely have to be a backup.



- Diana Russini says she doesn't think Seattle wants to pay Baker's salary or trade draft picks for him. Says it's possible Baker sits out in an attempt to get cut. ESPN's Get Up discussing the best fit for Baker Mayfield:- Tim Hasselbeck says he'll likely have to be a backup.- Diana Russini says she doesn't think Seattle wants to pay Baker's salary or trade draft picks for him. Says it's possible Baker sits out in an attempt to get cut.

So far, the Browns have been unwilling to take on the cost, and teams aren't rushing to get that contract. Many teams in the league would probably be intrigued if the team changed their minds on the money.

If the Browns want their starter over the last four years to be out, they might switch their position. We'll see this offseason what Cleveland decides to do with the quarterback.

