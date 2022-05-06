“No one’s trying to do the Browns any favors” - NFL insider divulges just how weak Baker Mayfield’s trade market is

Baker Mayfield and his trade market have taken a significant hit as of late, with one NFL insider explaining the reason. NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports tweeted that no other team in the league wants to do the Cleveland Browns any favors because they don't want to pay the asking price for the quarterback:

Anderson wrote:

"I spoke to a source from a team that expressed interest in Baker Mayfield, had talks, but they cooled not wanting to pay asking price feeling he has to be cut. Their follow-up comment tonight: 'no one’s trying to do the Browns any favors in this situation.'”

Anderson followed up by stating that the concept of leverage is fluid, and fortune typically favors those who wait:

"Some things have evolved since the Draft & will shed light soon enough on the road & perspective ahead. That said, I’ve already tweeted my thoughts on the #Browns leverage. Leverage is a fluid concept. Fortune can change in the blink of an eye, & usually favors those who wait."

As Anderson points out, other teams in the league could be waiting for Browns general manager Andrew Berry to cut the signal-caller. It was thought to be a viable trade market for the former No. 1 overall pick, but one of the teams seen as the frontrunner could be out of the running.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in an interview with radio station 950 KJ-R in Seattle that he doesn’t envision the organization trading for a quarterback:

"I'm not saying anything you didn't think I was going to say, but fortunately that's always been the way we've operated, and it fits again. So, we're looking. I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don't see that happening.”

What happens to Baker Mayfield now?

For Cleveland, there are three options in play for Mayfield. First, they could trade him but would likely take on some of the $19 million he’s owed for the 2022 season in the deal.

Second, the team could cut the quarterback, which would be close to a cap hit of $19 million. The third option, and a very far-fetched one, is if he stays with Cleveland this season.

With new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson possibly facing a suspension from the league, he could miss a handful of games. Mayfield, who started 59 games over the last four seasons, could fill that role.

We’ll see what happens as this situation looks far from over this offseason with the 27-year-old quarterback.

