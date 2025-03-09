NFL insider believes Myles Garrett’s extension puts pressure on Bengals to break the bank for Ja’Marr Chase

NFL insider Tom Pelissero noted that the Cleveland Browns' record-breaking Myles Garrett extension has set a new financial precedent.

Pelissero discussed the effect of Garrett's contract on the Bengals' ongoing negotiations with Ja'Marr Chase on X on Sunday:

"Meanwhile, the #Bengals — who have publicly stated they'll make Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL — now have a new bar to clear, with the division rival #Browns signing Myles Garrett to an extension worth $40 million a year," said Pelissero.

The Browns finalized the four-year extension, worth $123.5 million in guaranteed funds, to Myles Garrett on Sunday. The contract makes the defensive end the league's highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Myles Garrett's change of mind sets the tone

Cincinnati had chances to extend Chase previously but did not complete a deal during the last off-season.

"The earlier we can do some of this stuff, the freer it gives us to build the rest of the team," Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin told the press at NFL Combine.

Chase posted league highs in receptions (127), yards gained (1,708) and touchdowns (17) last season.

The Browns' deal with Garrett is for eight years and contains a no-trade provision, binding him to Cleveland through to the 2030 season. This comes only weeks after Myles Garrett had asked for a trade, wanting to go to a contender after Cleveland's dismal 3-14 season in 2024.

Myles Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, confirmed that the defensive standout changed his mind:

"Myles had a change of heart and he's excited to go from Cleveland to Canton and chase a championship in Ohio," Lynn said to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

“When he made that decision, he said, ‘I want to get this done before free agency so I can start recruiting free agents, so I can help the team,’" Lynn added. "And I said, ‘Alright, we have 24 hours to get this done,’ and we did it."

The Browns' timetable for striking this deal puts their divisional opponents in a corner. Cincinnati is now most likely going to have to pay Chase a minimum of $40.5 million a year to make good on their vow of making him the league's top-paid non-quarterback. This puts additional pressure on their salary cap flexibility entering next season.

