NFL insider breaks down Brandon Aiyuk's trade situation that could cost 49ers $31,000,000

Brandon Aiyuk has been linked with a move away from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. The wideout inked a four-year, $120 million contract extension just before the start of the 2024 season, but San Francisco is reportedly looking to trade the player in the coming days.

As per OverTheCap, Aiuk has a $31 million injury guarantee that vests on April 1. On Thursday, NFL Insider Ari Meirov broke down the trade situation for the receiver, which might not work in favor of San Francisco.

"The way the 49ers structure most of their contracts, there are trigger dates in most of their contract," Meirov said. "That's always on April 1. Brandon Aiyuk is one of those players, and his trigger date this year is that the remaining $4 million that's now guaranteed in 2025 will trigger on April 1, as well as his entire 2026 compensation will become fully guaranteed as well. That is about $26 million.

"So the 49ers will have to, if they want to trade him, it's going to have to happen before April 1, when that $31 million will essentially fully guarantee over here for the rest of 2025 and for 2026 as well. They can't release him because he is an injured player."

Meirov also explained that the 49ers will find it challenging to find a team willing to acquire Aiyuk on a trade, given the financial aspects of his current deal:

"And I just have a hard time seeing a team saying, You know what, we'll take on that big contract where you got paid close to, I believe it was $30 million per year, and we'll take him coming off this ACL tear. I just don't see it happening.

If a trade for Aiyuk doesn't materialize before April 1, the 49ers might consider keeping the player for next season while paying his guaranteed money. The wideout will, however, take up a large portion of the team's salary cap.

San Francisco had a mass exodus at the start of free agency, releasing the likes of Maliek Collins, Javon Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, Aaron Banks and Talanoa Hufanga. Even wideout Deebo Samuel was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brandon Aiyuk's 2024 season with the 49ers was cut short by injury

NFL: San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk - Source: Imagn

Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending injury during the 49ers' Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He tore his ACL and MCL and is still on the road to recovery.

In seven games Aiyuk played in 2024, he recorded 374 yards on 25 receptions, without any touchdowns.

Aiyuk was a first-round pick by San Francisco in 2020. Throughout his time with the team, the receiver has posted 4,305 yards and 27 touchdowns on 294 receptions.

