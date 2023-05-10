The quarterback situation for the Tennessee Titans is getting rather interesting as Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and now, Will Levis are all on the roster.

Tannehill is widely expected to move on at the end of the next season, which means that Willis and Levis are likely to battle it out for the QB1 job next offseason. But there are rumors of Levis potentially being the starter for the Titans in Week 1 as Mike Vrabel looks to fast-track his progression.

However, ESPN's Diana Russini has poured cold water on that rumor as she states that come Week 1, it will be veteran quarterback Tannehill who will be the Titans' starter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russini said on NFL Live:

“Ryan Tannehill is the starter Week 1, that’s what I was told, this is his team, he’s the guy. Drafting Will Levis, obviously this team is looking towards the future knowing that Ryan Tannehill will be playing on an expiring contract, and this is his last year in Tennessee.”

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"This is his team, he's the guy."



There was a lot of speculation about the Titans moving on from Tannehill and even made calls to other teams about him but he remains their starter Week 1. Update: QB Ryan Tannehill is the "Week 1 Starter" for the #Titans , per @diannaESPN "This is his team, he's the guy."There was a lot of speculation about the Titans moving on from Tannehill and even made calls to other teams about him but he remains their starter Week 1. Update: QB Ryan Tannehill is the "Week 1 Starter" for the #Titans, per @diannaESPN"This is his team, he's the guy."There was a lot of speculation about the Titans moving on from Tannehill and even made calls to other teams about him but he remains their starter Week 1. https://t.co/oFUDfK0r9u

Getting one more year out of Tannehill feels like good business. It also allows Willis and Levis to get a year of learning the playbook, teammates, and scheme before the next offseason.

Will Malik Willis or Will Levis start for Titans next season?

Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans

With Tannehill's huge contract for next season ($27 million annual salary and $36.6 million cap hit), barring anything serious happening, Tannehill will be starting every game.

But...

If the Titans get off to a bad start next season (1-4) or they are out of playoff contention, then there is a strong chance that either Will Levis or Malik Willis will get the chance to shine.

Willis played three games last season, going 1-2 and throwing for 276 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. That doesn't exactly instil confidence going forward and there have been reports that the Titans are out on Willis.

That could pave the way for Will Levis to potentially start a game next season for the AFC South.

With Willis entering his second NFL season and Levis his first, there is a clear look towards the future in Tennessee. Despite all the quarterback talk, one thing is for certain; it looks like the 2023 season will be Tannehill's last as a Titan.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes