Will Levis was the Tennessee Titans' second-round selection. After the potential number one overall pick slid all the way to the second round, the Titans traded up to draft what could be the heir to Ryan Tannehill in Nashville.

The year before, the Titans selected quarterback Malik Willis in the third round after he experienced a similar slide out of the first round. They now have two former quarterback prospects and former NFL star Darius Butler believes Levis' arrival in particular puts the pressure on Tannehill.

Butler discussed this with Kay Adams:

“I didn’t think Will Levis was a first-round QB coming into this draft. He has the measurables, he looks incredible walking into the stadium, 6’4, 230, he has the huge arm, he does have the compact release. But can he consistently be accurate, can he consistently make good decision. Then what does he do when that play kinda breaks down, that was my biggest worry with him; those second-reaction plays. So Tannehill’s back’s against the wall and he’s going to be playing for another opportunity to be a starter in this league.”

Reports have surfaced that the Titans would like to move on from Tannehill, so he may not even have the option to start in Tennessee and prove he can still play. He may end up traded or cut and not have the chance.

Will the Titans go with Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis?

The Tennessee Titans now have three quarterbacks they could turn to: incumbent Ryan Tannehill, rookie Will Levis or second-year Malik Willis. Tannehill is likely not an option. The other two are far cheaper and he doesn't fit into the potential rebuild they're going to undergo.

Will the Titans go with Malik Willis or Will Levis?

Willis is a raw prospect with a lot of athleticism and Levis is a second-round pick with a bit of prestige around him. Either one could be the starter. Last year, in a few starts, Willis was a bit unimpressive, which could open the door for Levis.

A true quarterback competition is very likely to take place in Tennessee this off-season, though.

