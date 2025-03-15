NFL insider calls out Giants for trusting league's 31st-ranked offense instead of free agency upgrades

The New York Giants had one of the worst offenses in 2024, ranking 31st overall - a situation that they think a new quarterback, via the draft or in free agency. But an insider believes that such pursuit is coming at the expense of the potential benefits other signings will deliver.

Over the past few days, Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have been retooling the roster. Notable hires from outside include defensive ends Chauncey Gholston and Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland, and linebacker Chris Board.

The Giants have also extended wide receiver Darius Slayton and guard Greg Van Roten, ensuring that all starters but one will be back. And that's the quarterback - something The Athletic's Dan Duggan called them out on:

Shock contender for Giants QB position emerges in Patriots prospect Joe Milton

Now, on the subject of quarterback, the Giants face one of five possibilities: sign either Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers or Aaron Flacco; or draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

However, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz has a much bolder prediction - a trade for incoming sophomore Joe Milton:

Expand Tweet

The 2024 sixth-rounder out of Tennessee via Michigan first made himself known when he relieved batchmate Drake Maye in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills and led his team to a 23-16 win, completing 22 attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown and scoring a passer rating of 114.1.

One of his passes traveled at a speed of 61.71 mph - recorded as the second-fastest in NFL history. He also rushed 10 times for 16 yards for a touchdown.

Shortly after drafting Milton, EVP of player personnel/de facto GM Eliot Wolf had admitted that he "had too much talent in him" to be passed up on:

"Just watching him throw the football is unbelievable. 6-5, 245 pounds, he's got a rocket for an arm, he's athletic. He played in [Josh] Heupel's offense there, which is not an NFL offense. But we feel like there are some things there that we can work with and develop."

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy concurred:

"I'll say this for Pats fans: you haven't seen an arm up there like this since probably Rohan Davey... You're gonna want to get out there and watch this guy launch it. It's a lot of fun."

The Patriots have Maye and a recently signed Josh Dobbs as their other quarterbacks.

