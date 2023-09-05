NFL insider "certain" Nick Bosa's new contract will speed past $100,000,000 as 49ers star continues negotiations

The NFL season kicks off on Thursday, and the San Francisco 49ers are hopeful they will have star defensive end Nick Bosa active against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coming off of winning Defensive Player of the Year a season ago, Bosa is looking for a new long-term extension that will make him one of the league's highest-paid defensive players.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL insider Mike Lombardi said he thinks it will be easy for the team to get the deal done even with a few uncertainties. Whether he becomes the highest-paid defensive player in the league, Lombardi thinks his contract will exceed $100 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's not a hard contract to do," Lombardi said. "The conversation centers on a couple of factors. Are we going to pay you more than Aaron Donald, whose contract is old? Aaron Donald's contract was done a while ago ... and it's still seven million higher than the nearest defensive tackle. ... The Bosa deal is, look, are we going to pay you more?

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"We know T.J. Watt still came in at 28 million. We know Myles Garrett's deal (is) 25. ... Can we settle this at 31? Is it 30? Is it 29? And then you get into the guarantee. T.J. got 80 million fully guaranteed. Bosa is certainly going to get over 100."

Expand Tweet

Ian Rapoport provided an update on Nick Bosa's "hard" contract

Nick Bosa during NFC wild-card playoff game

While Mike Lombardi thinks that it will be easy for the San Francisco 49ers and Nick Bosa to agree on a new deal, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport disagrees.

Rapoport said Tuesday morning on NFL Network that his contract will exceed $30 million per year and that the only question is if he will exceed Aaron Donald's contract.

"This is a hard contract to do," Rapoport said. "My understanding is the 49ers are already over $30 million per year. They're already over (Steelers edge) T.J. Watt. He is going to be the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL. That is not the question. The question is: Does he beat (Rams DT) Aaron Donald's contract of $(31.7) million?"

Expand Tweet

Donald is currently the highest-paid non-offensive player in the NFL. He signed a three-year, $95 million contract extension with the Rams before the start of the 2022 season.

Do you think Nick Bosa's new contract will exceed Donald's?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mike Lombardi, "The Pat McAfee Show" and Ian Rapoport, and H/T Sportskeeda.