NFL insider claims Brian Daboll feared Jaxson Dart would oust Russell Wilson potentially for Giants QB1 spot

The New York Giants' 2025 season roster is loaded with heavy lifters, including the quarterback room that looks more promising than ever. Brian Daboll and Co. have a great mix of veterans and a talented rookie in former Ole Miss starter Jaxson Dart. He was selected at No. 25 in April.

However, unlike other teams, the rookie will have to wait for his chance in the depth chart, as Russell Wilson leads the pack.

While speaking to reporters before the Bills preseason matchup on Saturday, Daboll reiterated his decision to proceed with Wilson. He also quashed rumors around Dart potentially winning the starting job.

According to NFL insider Mike Garofolo, Daboll's comments resonated with a feeling that he was afraid Dart could overthrow Wilson's position with a stellar performance. Dart impressed with a 29-yard bullet to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a touchdown. He also completed 12 of 19 pass attempts.

“I think if you're the Giants, you're Jaxson Dart," Garofolo said on Monday (2:00), via "The Rich Eisen Show."

"Nobody said this to me, but we're trying to be able to come out and start a training camp day one at that first conference and make it clear, Russell Wilson is QB1. I think somewhere in his head he thought, he's going to have a great preseason. He's going to have a great hand. We want to start the season as well, so let's make that clear now before anything happens."

Garofolo also talked about the confidence Dart showed in the preseason game.

“There's a lot of personality, there's a lot of confidence, there's a lot of swag, and I include Jaxson Dart in that. So, you know, for him to go out and be as decisive as he was, get that ball out directly, the one touchdown, the Lil' Jordan Humphrey, he had a guy right in his face, he really made it in and was willing to sit there and take it.”

Jaxson Dart exudes confidence after big preseason debut

Jaxson Dart had a dream start to his NFL career last Saturday. He took over from Russell Wilson, who led the drive that ended with a field goal.

Meanwhile, Dart used the opportunity to coordinate well with the wide receivers toward the end zone. His sling to Humphrey landed perfectly, and he recorded his first NFL touchdown.

After the game, he had a brief moment with reporters where he spoke about how he works under pressure. He said that he's was in a similar position at Ole Miss and vowed to follow a similar trajectory in the pro league.

The Giants will return to action on Saturday to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

