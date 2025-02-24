The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this April. They are viewed as one of many top-10 teams that need a franchise quarterback, but, they are still stuck paying Deshaun Watson for the next two seasons.

Another team picking in the top 10 at pick No. 7 is the New York Jets. Unlike Cleveland, the Jets aren't in prime position to select one of their top quarterback choices as teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Browns, New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL insider Josina Anderson thinks Cleveland could pull off a massive trade in the draft that sees the Jets draft a franchise quarterback.

Anderson wrote in a recent article posted on bovadahub.com:

"My pre-combine assessment is that out of all the teams most willing to listen—it could be Cleveland. I’m not saying the Browns will make a move back, I just think they’ll be the most willing to listen of the clubs as mentioned above.

"But if the Jets have a player they think will turn the franchise around, and they have to go up to get him—Cleveland could potentially be the place to start."

Exploring the Cleveland Browns' options with second-overall pick

Kevin Stefanbksi during Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a very good position come draft night. Holding the second overall pick and with their current state, the team has many different options they can explore.

Maybe they package defensive end Myles Garrett plus their second overall pick to a QB-needy team and load up on a bunch of first and second-round picks.

Or, Cleveland could sit tight and select one of the best overall prospets in the draft in Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter (to be Garrett's replacement if they trade him) or CB/WR Travis Hunter.

The third option is selecting either quarterback between Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, whichever one is available or whichever is their preference.

Even with the team owing Deshaun Watson a ton of guaranteed money over the course of the next two seasons, their QB issues could somewhat be solved if they draft either Ward or Sanders and if they look like a legit franchise QB after thier first two seasons when Watson is gone.

What do you think the team will do with the second overall pick?

