NFL insider claims Omarion Hampton 'solidified' as no. 2 RB in "very very deep" running back class

The 2025 NFL draft class isn't filled with top quarterback talent, but it does have plenty of good players in other positions. Running backs are expected to be in demand for the upcoming draft, starting with Ashton Jeanty.

More than that, Omarion Hampton of the University of North Carolina is another intriguing prospect with high chances to be drafted in the first round. NFL insider Ari Meirov said on Friday that Hampton became the second-best running back in the draft, only behind Jeanty.

"UNC running back Omarion Hampton, now listen. Ashton Jeanty, the Boise State running back, he is the No. 1 running back hands down in this class, but it sounds more and more that Hampton has solidified himself as the No. 2 running back in this class, which is a very very deep running back class.

"No one really talked about him last year because Drake Maye got all the attention at UNC. No one really talked much about him this year because of Ashton Jeanty being awesome, UNC being a bad team and other storylines. ...It's definitely picking up, it's definitely real and this is a guy who led the ACC in rushing in 2023, but what made it amazing is that he did it again this year without Drake Maye."

After a discreet 2022 season (88 rushes for 401 rushing yards and six touchdowns), Omarion Hampton bounced back with a strong 2023 campaign, posting 253 rushes for 1,504 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2024, his numbers went up to 281 carries and 1,660 rushing yards with the same number of touchdowns.

Other intriguing prospects at running back are Kalen Johnson of Iowa, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State and Dylan Sampson of Tennessee.

Omarion Hampton visits Steelers, Giants this week

As the 2025 NFL draft draws closer, Omarion Hampton started meeting with potential teams. First, he met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who saw Najee Harris sign with the LA Chargers during free agency, on Wednesday.

Hampton then met with the New York Giants on Thursday, as they also met with edge rusher Abdul Carter.

While Hampton isn't expected to be a top-three pick, he could be available at No. 34 for the "Big Blue." The Dallas Cowboys are another team in need of a running back, but they've been linked with Ashton Jeanty in recent weeks.

Hampton hasn't drawn as much attention as others, but he can make an impact on many teams.

