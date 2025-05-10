NFL insider claims Shedeur Sanders may have been handed rarest rookie privilege

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders might benefit from an unusual circumstance for an NFL rookie.

Shedeur, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders and former Colorado quarterback, experienced what Rapoport called an "epic draft fall." Rapoport shared his thoughts during Saturday's appearance on "The Insiders" segment on NFL Network.

"This is part of the reason why a guy who's talented enough to go in the first round falls to the fifth round, because if he's not gonna be your starter, do you want all of those cliques surrounding a quarterback who he's buried on your depth chart?" Rapoport said.

"I would also say that none of that actually matters, right? Because the debate about whether or not Shedeur Sanders is gonna be a franchise quarterback is almost certainly not gonna be answered this year."

Ian Rapoport pointed out that Shedeur Sanders' draft position gives him an advantage that many first-round quarterbacks don't receive.

"The way this is set up with him being really just a flyer, a lottery ticket for the Browns," Rapoport said. "They don't have to find anything out. He doesn't need to play. He doesn't need to be forced on the field. He doesn't need to be the backup.

"Dillon Gabriel may end up as the backup. Anyway, Shedeur Sanders has an unbelievable luxury. He may not see it like this. I'm sure he doesn't, but he has incredible luxury of not having to do anything his rookie year just fading into the background as much as possible and just learning."

Shedeur Sanders slid from a projected first-round selection to being picked in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick.

Dillon Gabriel expresses concerns over Shedeur Sanders' star power

The Browns' quarterback situation requires careful management. This is highlighted by fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who expressed concerns about how media comparisons between the rookies could affect team chemistry.

"The more questions I get asked like that — it just divides the team," Gabriel said at Browns rookie minicamp.

Sanders joins a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland, including veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. It also includes last season's starter, Deshaun Watson, recovering from an Achilles tear, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was selected by the Browns in the third round.

