NFL insider compares Joe Burrow’s 2025 MVP outlook to Josh Allen’s breakout season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finished in the MVP voting last year behind winner Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Although Burrow was in the running to win the MVP last season, Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer believes that the Bengals superstar could clinch the coveted honor for the first time in his career in the 2025 season.

In his column for Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, Breer made a case for Burrow to have won the MVP last season since he threw more yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) than anyone else, while also having the most throws (652) and completions (460).

However, he wrote that Allen deserved the honor for leading the Buffalo Bills into the playoffs in their first year post-Stefon Diggs. Breer also wrote that Jackson deserved to finish as the runner-up.

Nonetheless, Breer feels Burrow could clinch the MVP award next season, especially since the team tied down star wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on long-term contracts. He wrote that Burrow could win the accolade if he guides Cincinnati to 12 wins in 2025.

Chase inked a record-breaking four-year, $161 million deal, which makes him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL on annual average value. Meanwhile, Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract.

Since Burrow has some of the finest offensive weapons to link up with, along with a strong offensive line to guard him, he could be in contention to win the MVP.

Joe Burrow explains importance of Bengals having strong start in 2025 season

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Source: Imagn

Joe Burrow's Bengals finished last season with a 9-8 record, closing the regular season with five wins in a row. However, Cincinnati didn't do enough to get a spot in the playoffs.

To stand a better chance of making the playoffs, Burrow has urged his teammates to maintain a high level at the start of next season.

“We’ve got to go out and play better early in the season, and that’s on us,” Burrow said on Tuesday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

“We’ll take ownership of that. You know, I think we’re going to have a plan coming into training camp that’ll help with that and get us a little more ready. But at the end of the day, it’s on us come Week 1.”

The Bengals took Burrow with the top pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has earned two Pro Bowl honors and twice won the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, where they lost to the LA Rams.

