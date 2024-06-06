NFL Insider has Dak Prescott joining Cowboys rivals in 2025 as interesting move after potential fall out over contract issue

Dak Prescott is in the last year of his contract and has not signed a new deal with the Cowboys yet. That has led to speculation he will see out the upcoming season and move to a different team for 2025.

Dak Prescott has failed to take the Cowboys to the NFC Championship or the Super Bowl but has been consistently one of the best quarterbacks in the regular season. There will not be any paucity of demand for his services.

NFL Insider Albert Breer certainly thinks that Dak Prescott moving to a new spot is entirely possible. And if that happens, he has identified a potential landing spot in his latest Sports Illustrated article.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He picked the New York Giants because they have invested in the offensive line and have a potential superstar wide receiver in Malik Nabers. The added factor of them being an NFC East divisional rivals to the Cowboys means that Dak Prescott could do a Saquon Barkley next season. Breer wrote,

"Give me the New York Giants as the most interesting spot... Obviously, you’ve got the intrigue of them being a divisional rival. New York has deep investment in the offensive line. It has a potential star receiver in rookie Malik Nabers. It has the bones of a good defense, as well as a creative offensive coach."

Albert Breer adds why he thinks Dak Prescott could be a good Daniel Jones replacement

Albert Breer pointed out why he thinks the Giants might trade for a quarterback like Dak Prescott instead of going through the draft. He feels that the Giants will not be as woeful as last year and might end up in a position where they decide they need to change quarterbacks but might not be high enough in the draft to grab a top prospect. That's why they might then choose to sign an out-of-contract proven veteran like the current Cowboys quarterback.

Breer continued,

"To me, the Giants could be a team that surprises people this year and may be a little too good to draft a first-round-worthy quarterback next year, and that’d make Prescott a potential solution if Daniel Jones doesn’t earn his way into starting again for New York in 2025."

Expand Tweet

It is certainly an intriguing prospect. But it could very well be that both Daniel Jones and Dak Prescott do so well that neither team wants to move on from their current starter. The 2024 season holds all the answers and cannot come soon enough.