NFL insider delivers encouraging update on Brock Purdy as $3,737,008 QB eyes new contract

After a disappointing 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers are heading into the offseason with several question marks about their roster, most importantly, quarterback Brock Purdy's future.

The 25-year-old, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, signed a modest four-year, $3.7 million contract with the franchise and was expected to be a backup quarterback. However, he has exceeded expectations, establishing himself as the 49ers' franchise cornerstone.

With Purdy's rookie deal set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, there are questions about whether the team would hand him a massive extension that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league or offer him a modest take-it-or-leave-it deal.

San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami believes the odds of Purdy and the 49ers parting ways are minuscule and claimed they'll likely strike a deal before the 2025 season. In his weekly column, he wrote:

"Clearly, 49ers fans don’t seem too worried about this negotiation; I think that’s an accurate take, This (contract extension) probably will get done."

However, the reporter added that if the two sides don't agree on terms before the players reconvene after the offseason break to begin training for the 2025 season, the quarterback could hold out, affecting their preparations:

"But the timing is important, too. The 49ers and Purdy don’t want this stretching into OTAs and minicamp and forcing Purdy to make a decision whether or not to skip those sessions, 'hold-in,' or whatever."

Brock Purdy hopes for quick contract extension resolution

The day after the 49ers' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, Brock Purdy hinted he did not intend to play the 2025 season without signing a new deal and wanted the team to hand him a contract extension as soon as possible.

He told reporters:

"I'd like to get it done sooner rather than later, just so I can come back to work and get going with all the guys here. I'm not really sure what it's all going to look like or entail. But I know that I'm the guy for this organization, and I can do what it takes to help lead us to where we want to go."

General manager John Lynch outlined the 49ers' intention to hand their quarterback a contract extension. However, it remains to be seen whether it's as big as Purdy expects or whether the two sides indulge in a lengthy negotiation.

