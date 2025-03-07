NFL insider details Giants' QB draft plans with Aaron Rodgers in consideration

The New York Giants are tasked with refurbishing their quarterback room after releasing Daniel Jones midway through the 2024 season. Tommy DeVito, who is expected to be the third choice when the season commences, is the only signal-caller on the roster.

The Giants are expected to spend the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft on a quarterback. However, NFL insider Art Stapleton believes the team has no choice but to add a veteran before then.

On the Pat McAfee Show, he said:

"They need to sign a veteran quarterback, and they need to look in the draft and get their future quarterback, and that's not easy to do. It's been a hell of a year in New York, as you guys know, for the Giants, at every step, every decision they made backfired, and now, you know, I think that they need to find the best football player to play quarterback to start the season, because you cannot wait until the draft."

Stapleton noted that the top two prospects in the draft, Cameron Ward and Shedeur Sanders, could already be off the board before the Giants are on the clock, leaving the front office with no choice but to add a signal-caller before the draft, which he believes could be Aaron Rodgers. The insider said:

"Maybe things would be different if, had they lost to the Colts, they'd be sitting at number one saying, We know for a fact we are going to get a franchise quarterback of our choosing. They can't do that. So I think right now they need to get the best veteran in here as quickly as possible. And I think Aaron Rodgers right now represents that."

Will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?

While the Giants and a few other teams continue to ponder whether to add Aaron Rodgers to the roster, the quarterback has yet to confirm his intentions to play in 2025. He has been off the grid since his release from the New York Jets, and there has been no word from the four-time MVP about his future. However, Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk are convinced he won't retire this offseason.

"I think he plays next year, just strictly because anytime this situation has arisen in the past, A.J. Hawk, who is very tight with Aaron, goes like, 'What else would Aaron do?' Yes, Aaron's going to play football, is what A.J. always says... This guy literally loves ball. He's an old-school football player. Still has the loose strap that he undoes every single time. Getting hurt and still playing is a big deal for him." - Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show

McAfee's opinion is reassuring for teams eyeing Rodgers. However, if he doesn't find the ideal situation, he could call it a day on his Hall of Fame career.

