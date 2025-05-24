NFL insider details Steelers' $180,000,000 contingency plan if Aaron Rodgers deal falls through

The Pittsburgh Steelers have identified a costly backup plan worth $180 million if their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers fails to materialize. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the organization has been actively monitoring Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins as their secondary option.

During Fowler's appearance on SportsCenter on Friday, the insider shared information gathered from recent conversations with league sources.

"So Rodgers Plan A, Kirk Cousins could be a viable Plan B," Fowler said. "After making some calls today, I do believe he's been on their radar. If something were to fall through with Rodgers, certainly they could reconvene, call Atlanta, and see if they could shake something out. But right now, Rodgers is their guy."

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Cousin carries significant financial baggage from his Atlanta contract signed during the 2024 offseason. The four-year deal was worth $180 million, included $100 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus. The Falcons remain willing to keep him as an expensive backup, which gives them leverage in any potential trade discussions.

On the other hand, the Steelers face quarterback uncertainty with only Mason Rudolph and sixth-round rookie Will Howard on their roster. Cousins, meanwhile, sits as Atlanta's expensive backup after being benched late in the 2024 season in favor of Michael Penix Jr.

Aaron Rodgers' situation grows complicated amid play-calling concerns

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The Aaron Rodgers pursuit faces additional complications beyond the quarterback's personal life delays. Pittsburgh reporter Mark Kaboly raised questions about potential disagreements over offensive control. His comments suggest Rodgers may want significant input in play-calling decisions.

Kaboly addressed the play-calling situation on his Kaboly and Mack podcast. He questioned whether the four-time MVP would accept Pittsburgh's current offensive structure.

"I've heard rumblings of Rodgers wanting to call his own plays," Kaboly said. "I don't know how true that is, so just keep that in the back of your mind more than a report or anything to that fact. I mean he's been in the league 20 years. He has four MVPs. You have to assume some of that was going to be that anyway."

The Steelers haven't allowed quarterbacks significant play-calling freedom since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Kirk Cousins presents a less contentious but more expensive alternative to the Aaron Rodgers situation. His 2024 statistics show a 66.9% completion rate, 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The turnover issues contributed to his benching.

