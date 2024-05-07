NFL Insider dismisses "clickbait" Najee Harris-Cowboys trade rumors after Steelers' decision on RB

After the Cowboys failed to add a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency to replace Tony Pollard, Steelers running back Najee Harris emerged as a surprising target in the rumor mills. With Ezekiel Elliott coming back to Dallas much diminished from his rookie vintage, they need a top-of-the-depth chart player in that position.

Najee Harris was a surprising name because he has hit 1000 yards in rushing in all the three seasons that he has been with Pittsburgh. In fact, after averaging below four yards per attempt in his first two seasons, he reached 4.1 yards per carry last season. Hence, to see him being linked to another team other than the Steelers was a shock.

And now NFL insider Jane Slater has claimed that such sources are just clickbait, writing,

"On these Najee Harris and Cowboys reports, team source tells me “click bait”"

Why as Najee Harris linked with a move away from the Steelers to the Cowboys in the first place?

Based on the reasoning given above, it makes perfect sense that the Steelers want to hold on to Najee Harris and not trade him to the Cowboys. But the rumors emerged because Pittsburgh elected not to take up his fifth-year option of his rookie deal. Had they done so, he would have received $6.8 million this year. But because of the choice by the Steelers, the running back will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

And there are a couple of possible reasons why Harris' fifth year was not picked up. Running backs often decrease in production towards the end of their rookie deal and can be replaced relatively easily through the draft compared to other positions. Secondly, the Steelers have a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith. They reportedly want to see how all their players fare under his scheme before giving any long-term commitments.

As per Brooke Pryor of ESPN,

"Steelers are declining Najee Harris’ fifth year option, per source... With the new offense being installed, the feeling is the organization wants to see how Harris and the RBs function in Arthur Smith’s offense before making a longer term commitment to him."

Therefore, this is a prove-it year for the running back and if he does well he might get a better offer by the next offseason. But there are no discussions to send him to the Cowboys at the moment.

