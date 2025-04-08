NFL insider drops the latest update on James Cook's contract dispute with Bills

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills are at odds because the star running back wants a new contract, but the team isn't ready to commit to it yet.

It looks like the Bills don't have much left over in salary cap this offseason to sign Cook to his desired $15 million APY, having signed extensions with Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard, Greg Rousseau and Khalil Shakir, among other key players.

On the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered his thoughts on the Bills-Cook scenario, saying that the two parties' relationship is "not great." He did, however, add that the two-time Pro Bowler will be playing in Buffalo in 2025, the last year of his rookie contract.

"The James Cook situation in Buffalo isn't great right now, but he will play for the Bills next year," RapSheet said. "I know the negotiations didn't go great, but the Bills would still like to have him in the future. As of right now, they're not in a great place."

According to Rapoport's remark, there's more work ahead for the two parties to reach an agreement. Considerint that, it will be intriguing to see whether Cook will be a cooperative participant at training camp in three months time.

Cook is scheduled to play in the last year of his contract this year. But it's important to remember that he will be a free agent following the 2025 campaign if the Bills are unable to reach an agreement with him, and other teams will be vying for his signature.

General manager Brandon Beane suggests it's unlikely James Cook will renew this offseason

At the annual league meeting, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that James Cook could still be with the team next season even if he doesn't have a new contract.

He did, however, add that the franchise is more concerned with the NFL draft than with extending Cook's deal at the moment.

According to reports, the Bills might give themselves a degree of autonomy with Cook's contract situation by selecting another running back in the 2025 NFL draft even though they have a lot of defensive concerns that need to be addressed during the three-day event.

Cook had successive 1,000-yard campaigns in 2023 and 2024 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in his past two seasons with Buffalo. He will have plenty of suitors next season after leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with 16, last season.

