NFL insider drops major update on Terry McLaurin contract saga as $50,000 daily fines end for Commanders WR

After a four-day holdout, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin arrived at the team's training camp on Sunday. However, his return does not mean Washington and the two-time Pro Bowl player have reached an agreement on an extension.McLaurin was placed on the physically unable to perform list following his return due to an ankle ailment he still carries from the 2024 season.ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that McLaurin was fined $200,000, or $50,000 per day, for skipping the first four days of training camp. Schefter added that the contract stalemate has not ended, even though he will no longer be penalized for not reporting to camp.&quot;It feels good to be around my teammates and the fans. I can't beat that at all,&quot; McLaurin said on Sunday. &quot;They showed me a lot of love and support. You lose sight of some things when the business gets involved, but I never lost sight of the way they supported me. It's business, but it has nothing to do with them.&quot;The wide receiver signed a three-year $71 million contract with the Commanders in July 2022, and he is entering the last year of that agreement. With that deal, McLaurin's average yearly salary ranks 17th among wideouts in the league.He made his dissatisfaction known about his contract situation, and he opted to sit out the team's first four training camp practices.&quot;Terry McLaurin reporting back to the Commanders should not be confused with progress on a deal. The two sides remain apart on a contract, and will continue discussions aimed at a new deal. The $50K daily fines for McLaurin have come to an end; the contract impasse has not,&quot; Schefter tweeted on Sunday.HC Dan Quinn is excited that Terry McLaurin is back with his Commanders teammatesWashington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said on Sunday that Terry McLaurin is listed as active/physically unable to perform, not reserve/did not report for camp. Quinn added that he was happy about the return of the star receiver.&quot;I’m really pumped that he is here. He is such an awesome competitor. At his core, that’s who he is,&quot; Quinn said.McLaurin is prohibited from playing on the field due to his PUP classification, but he is permitted to attend meetings with coaches and teammates.His return to camp may be partially related to his inury, as McLaurin said that he doesn't intend to play until there is progress on an extension. He hasn't made it clear what kind of contract he wants. However, McLaurin noted that he wants something that a player of his quality deserves &quot;with how the market is today.”The former Ohio State wide receiver notched 1,096 receiving yards and 82 catches in 2024. He also set a career-high 13 receiving touchdowns and earned a second-team All-Pro nod.